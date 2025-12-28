Search
Sun, Dec 28, 2025
Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, December 28, 2025-January 3, 2026: This may be the time to start new business partnership

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Dec 28, 2025 04:11 am IST

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope: Be sensible at work, and also be ready to work additional hours while handling crucial tasks.

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Trust your instincts

Expect a happy love life and continue giving the best results at work. Financial prosperity will be at your side. However, health may develop issues this week.

Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Do not dig into the past in the relationship. Stay committed to the job to accomplish every assigned task. Financial success will be there. However, minor health issues may come up.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

Be careful when you get into arguments in your love life. While you need to spend more time in love, it is also crucial to avoid unpleasant conversations. There will also be instances where you need to have control over your temper. Females will receive proposals in the first part of the week. This is also a good time to fix the marriage, and those who are serious about the relationship can make suitable decisions. You may even patch up with the old flame, which is a great thing.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

Be sensible at work, and also be ready to work additional hours while handling crucial tasks. Those who handle banking advertising, healthcare, and legal profiles will require working additional hours. This is also the right time to start new business partnerships. Students waiting for admission to foreign universities will require positive news in the first part of the week.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in this week. You are good at donating money to charity and also at contributing to a celebration within the family, including a marriage. You will find new business partners, but ensure you know them well before you sign crucial deals. Not all partnerships will be good, and be careful before you make crucial decisions. Some seniors will also divide the wealth among children.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

There can be health issues, and you should be careful about your lifestyle. You may join a gym or yoga class this week, and this will also help you stay healthy and fit. You should also skip both junk food and aerated drinks, which will impact your health in the long run. Females need to be careful while riding a two-wheeler. Maintain a balanced office and personal life, and spend more time with friends with a positive attitude.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
