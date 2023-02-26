Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, February 26- 4 March, 2023: Celebration at home

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

It looks like Aquarians have good money. Weekly Astrological Prediction says, a family business could help you make money. Your love life could be good for you. You might trust your partner, which could make your relationship stronger. Your home looks like it's full of life. Most likely, the things your kids do will bring happiness and harmony to your home. You can spend time with people you care about. On the other hand, you need to pay attention to your health. You might be worried about problems that come from the way you live. Changing your diet and living a healthy life may help you feel better. You might fall behind if you don't care enough about your job. Focus and patience could be the keys to success. If you want to take a trip with your family to a faraway place, now might be the best time to do it. Disputes may finally be over with the property you are dealing with. Students may be trying to do everything that's in front of them this week. So, keep putting your energy in the right places.

Aquarius Finance This Week

The week is auspicious for native Aquarius to make financial investments. Look around for some promising possibilities that can help you maximize your wealth with minimal risk. Some people can start thinking about making long-term investments this week.

Aquarius Family This Week

If you're an Aquarius, you might host a party at your house and invite all your friends and family members. As a result, domestic tranquilly is likely to prevail at this time. Fun things to do with kids could brighten everyone's mood.

Aquarius Career This Week

There could be challenges in Aquarius' professional life. To put it another way, procrastination can get you into a pickle. Your behaviour could have legal consequences. Coworkers who are jealous of you can do damage to your professional image. Get ahead by carefully plotting out your week.

Aquarius Health This Week

Now is a great time to take advantage of your physical well-being by going outside, exercising, and eating healthily. Consume nourishing foods, drink plenty of water, get plenty of rest, engage in regular exercise and meditation, and your body and immune system will thank you.

Aquarius Love Life This Week

Singles can now prepare to meet someone who shares their interests and values. They may feel a strong attraction to someone who has the potential to enchant them completely. This week, married couples will strengthen their bonds by exchanging mysterious charisma.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

Weekly Forecast for 26th Feb to 4th March 2023

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

