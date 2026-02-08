Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, February 8-14, 2026: A productive week at work

    Aquarius Weekly Horoscope: Some traders will also receive funds through promoters for trade expansions.

    Published on: Feb 08, 2026 4:11 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

    Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, turn troubles into opportunities

    Be expressive in the love affair. Ensure you are productive at work and handle monetary affairs diligently. Handle health carefully this week.

    Aquarius Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Aquarius Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    Ensure you settle the relationship issues through open conversations. Take up professional challenges. Handle wealth smartly and pay special focus on health.

    Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

    Be positive, and your commitment in the relationship will be appreciated by your lover. Have fun, adventure, and entertainment. It is good to be open in communication and adopt a positive approach. You should value the preferences of your lover this week. Some long-term relationships may end in a breakup this week. Some lovers will be demanding, and you may require handling them with a diplomatic attitude. It is also good to keep a distance from extramarital love affairs.

    Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

    Be sensitive towards the aspirations of the organization and continue striving for the best results. This will upgrade your profile at the workplace. You may also take up new tasks, including those with deadlines. This is not the right time for office politics. Speak politely with the seniors and ensure you complete the assigned tasks. Foreign tasks will demand you to work additional hours or even to travel to the client's office.

    Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

    Wealth will come in. However, there will be trouble related to some funds that may impact the lifestyle. Before you invest in the speculative business, study the market, as you don’t need to blindly invest and lose money. You may go ahead with the plan to buy a two-wheeler or invest in property. However, do not lend a big amount to anyone, as you may have a tough time getting it back. Some traders will also receive funds through promoters for trade expansions.

    Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

    You may develop pain in joints that will need medical attention. If you make any travel plans, try to go out to places that would make you feel more relaxed and rejuvenated. Female natives need to be careful about pain in joints, breathing issues, and migraine. Stay away from smoking and alcohol. Instead, consume more healthy items, including nuts.

    Aquarius Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
    • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
    • Symbol: Water carrier
    • Element: Air
    • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
    • Sign Ruler: Uranus
    • Lucky Day: Saturday
    • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
    • Lucky Number: 22
    • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

    Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
    • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, February 8-14, 2026: A Productive Week At Work

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes