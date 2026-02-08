Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, February 8-14, 2026: A productive week at work

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, turn troubles into opportunities Be expressive in the love affair. Ensure you are productive at work and handle monetary affairs diligently. Handle health carefully this week. Aquarius Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Ensure you settle the relationship issues through open conversations. Take up professional challenges. Handle wealth smartly and pay special focus on health.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week Be positive, and your commitment in the relationship will be appreciated by your lover. Have fun, adventure, and entertainment. It is good to be open in communication and adopt a positive approach. You should value the preferences of your lover this week. Some long-term relationships may end in a breakup this week. Some lovers will be demanding, and you may require handling them with a diplomatic attitude. It is also good to keep a distance from extramarital love affairs.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week Be sensitive towards the aspirations of the organization and continue striving for the best results. This will upgrade your profile at the workplace. You may also take up new tasks, including those with deadlines. This is not the right time for office politics. Speak politely with the seniors and ensure you complete the assigned tasks. Foreign tasks will demand you to work additional hours or even to travel to the client's office.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week Wealth will come in. However, there will be trouble related to some funds that may impact the lifestyle. Before you invest in the speculative business, study the market, as you don’t need to blindly invest and lose money. You may go ahead with the plan to buy a two-wheeler or invest in property. However, do not lend a big amount to anyone, as you may have a tough time getting it back. Some traders will also receive funds through promoters for trade expansions.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week You may develop pain in joints that will need medical attention. If you make any travel plans, try to go out to places that would make you feel more relaxed and rejuvenated. Female natives need to be careful about pain in joints, breathing issues, and migraine. Stay away from smoking and alcohol. Instead, consume more healthy items, including nuts.

Aquarius Sign Attributes Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

