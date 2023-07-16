Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, July 16 - 22, 2023 predicts gaining new contracts

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, Aquarius! You have the power to be a leader

Avoid all factors that may ruin the love life. Score high at the job this week. The accurate weekly horoscope also suggests a smart financial plan and proper healthcare.

Be sincere in both love and ob. Manage wealth smartly for a better tomorrow. No health issues will trouble you this week.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

Be ready to fall in love in the first half of the week. You will meet someone special at an official function, while traveling, family gathering, or at a restaurant and will soon fall in love. However, take your time to propose and the response will be positive. Some married Aquarius male natives will fall for a new person this week but this is dangerous as your family life will be compromised. Always be committed to the partner and do not let the trust go down in a relationship.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

Authors can expect work to be published in the first half of the week. Some healthcare workers will get appraisals and will also handle critical cases that will also invite media attention. Sports persons, artists, copywriters, politicians, musicians, chefs, designers, and lawyers will have plenty of opportunities to prove their mettle. Businessmen will be successful in gaining new contracts, especially from the government. Those who are keen to switch jobs can put down the paper as a new offer letter will reach them in a day or two.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

All financial issues will be resolved this week. You will be fortunate in terms of wealth. Utilize this opportunity to invest in the stock market. Some Aquarius natives will be keen to invest in realty business and the horoscope predicts that you will buy a new house this week. You can also purchase luxury items for yourself and your dear ones.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

No major health issue will be there this week. In addition, you will also be relieved from many old ailments. Do not hesitate to consult with a doctor for ailments related to the heart and stomach. Some children may develop throat infections or a viral fever this week. Senior Aquarius natives will also have heart-related problems which may require medical attention.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

