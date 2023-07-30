Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, July 30 - August 5, 2023 predicts health issues for seniors

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, you are both sensitive and sensible

Handle the love issues gently to keep the love life going. Professionally you will do well. Financial troubles won’t trouble you this week and health is good.

You’ll have a good and happy love life. In addition, the official life will also be fabulous this week. Handle wealth smartly while health will be positive.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Your romantic life will be good throughout the week. The chances of meeting up with the ex-flame are high. Some Pisces natives will resolve the past problems with the ex-lover and rekindle the affair which may be dangerous for married Pisces natives. Introduce your partner to the family as you may get approval from elders. Talk more and give proper space to the partner to make the relationship robust. Married females can consider getting conceived this week.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Professional challenges will not go unanswered. Your commitment will be proven through the actions and the management will be happy to prove more opportunities to grow. Take up every task assigned and stay out of office politics. Some male Pisces natives may be a topic of gossip at the workplace. Avoid getting victimized this week. This is also the right time to start new business partnerships. There can also be situations where you will receive accolades from foreign clients.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

Financially you are good which means, fortune will flow in through different sources. Bury the financial disputes with siblings. A legal issue will be resolved and this will win you a property this week. Fortunate Pisces natives will also win the online lottery to own a huge fortune. Some natives would need to repay a bank loan and many seniors would need to spare wealth for a marriage at home.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

Be sensitive towards health issues. Some seniors may experience chest pain or breathing issues in the first half of the week. Do not waste time to visit a doctor. Frequent checkups are needed for seniors. A few Pisces natives may suffer pain in their legs. All minor ailments will be resolved by the last day of the week.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON