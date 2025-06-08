Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, June 8 to 14, 2025 predicts flourishing business

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, meet up with the commitments Do not compromise on ethics at the job, and ensure you also meet the requirements in the relationship. Wealth will come in, but there will be health issues this week. Aquarius Weekly Horoscope from June 8 to 14, 2025: Wealth will come in, but there will be health issues this week.(Freepik)

Keep all arguments in a relationship away and treat your partner with affection. Troubleshoot the issues at work to obtain the expected outputs. Wise utilization of wealth is needed. Minor health issues may happen.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

The first part of the week is crucial in the love affair, and you should also be careful not to lose your temper during disagreements. Some females will prefer the week to come out of a toxic love affair. You should also be careful to maintain proper communication, which is most crucial in long-distance love affairs. Single females can expect a proposal, while some married natives will come across unexpected incidents that may create a ruckus in their love affair.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

Keep the egos in the back seat when you take up team projects. Impress the clients with your communication. Those who are into IT, healthcare, hospitality, architecture, aviation, and human resources will see opportunities abroad. If you are keen to change jobs, choose the second half of the week. Joining a start-up will be beneficial in your career as you may get more chances to prove your mettle. Businessmen will also be successful in launching new concepts or products this week.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

No major financial issue will come up. Some females will inherit a part of the family property, while some natives will be happy to settle a monetary issue within the family. You may also be required to contribute to a celebration this week. Traders handling leather, furniture, pharmaceuticals, and electronic products will see good returns. You may also choose to invest in the stock market or the real estate business.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

Do not let health issues lightly. There can be minor problems related to the ears and eyes. Oral health may also disturb you by the middle of the week. Females may develop gynecological complications that may require medical attention. Avoid adventure sports under the influence of alcohol. Seniors must be careful while traveling in hilly terrains.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)