Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, June 9-15, 2024 predicts fortune with wealth

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Stand by the principles Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, June 9-15, 2024. You can be caring and this will make the love affair more romantic.

This week, expect a happy love life along with a successful professional one. Consider smart financial investments and no major illness will trouble you.

Do not dig into the past in the relationship to enjoy the day. Stay committed to the job to accomplish every assigned task. Both health and wealth will bless you this week.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

Be a good listener and also suggest solutions for the problems. You can be caring and this will make the love affair more romantic. Office romance sounds good in fiction work but married male natives must not fall into it as the family life will be compromised. Single Aquarius natives may meet someone special in the first part of the week. Wait to analyze things before you propose. Some long-distance love affairs may not be as smooth as they appear. Work on this to make it make it smooth.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

Your performance may not be up to the mark in the first part of the day. This may invite the ire of the manager or senior. However, things will be back on track as the week progresses and you will succeed in accomplishing the targets. Your attitude is crucial at team meetings and be cordial with the team at the workplace. New assignments will need you to stay extra hours at the workplace.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

You are financially good and this allows you to fulfill long-pending dreams. You may buy jewelry and also plan a vacation abroad. Businessmen may have fund-related issues but a client or a partner can be of great help here. The second part of the week is good for settling an existing monetary dispute with a relative or sibling. You may also opt for investments in stock, trade, and speculative business.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

Your health will be intact this week and no serious health issues will disturb you. Some Aries natives may complain about chest pain or breathing issues and you need to consult a doctor whenever feeling uneasiness. Office pressure should be left outside the home while entering. You can pick the first part of the week to quit tobacco and alcohol.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)