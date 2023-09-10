Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, September 10-16, 2023 advises to avoid big expenses

Aquarius – 20th January to 18th February

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, Be patient and you will receive the outcomes

The accurate weekly predictions suggest patience in both office and personal life. Keep a tab on your expenditure but health will be normal this week.

Be creative in the romantic relationship this week. At the office, you’ll prove your best and financially you’ll be prosperous this week. However, avoid big expenses. Minor ailments are not to be worried about.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

Fabulous love life is the takeaway of the week. All old troubles will be resolved to stay happy together. Spend more time together and also communicate properly. This will ensure you share the emotions and no misunderstandings happen between you guys. Some Aquarius natives will be happy to take the relationship forward and will consider the marriage as well. Single natives may find someone interesting in the second half of the week.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

Professional life would not be normal as multiple opportunities will knock on the door. Utilize them to prove their mettle. Healthcare as well as IT professionals may go abroad. Academicians, historians, engineers, chefs, media persons, and business developers will switch jobs this week for better packages. Be cordial in the team and show the willingness to take up new tasks. Always be ready with the task before the deadline. Do not indulge in office politics as it can impact productivity.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

Prosperity doesn’t mean you need to overspend this week. Handle money with care as you may need it in the coming weeks. A family occasion or a festival will need you to contribute. Your financial issue with a sibling will be resolved this week. You may also spend money on charity this week, especially in the second half. Ensure you take the guidance of a financial expert for smart investments.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

Despite minor infections and allergies, this week will be in good health. You will be good both mentally and physically. The seniors at the home may have breathing issues and it is good to consult a doctor with immediate effect. Some females will have cuts or minor burns while working in the kitchen but this won’t be serious.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

