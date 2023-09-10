All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 10, 2023(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Circumstances may compel some to institute cost cutting measures. Your changed mental attitude will have positive fallout on the health front. Be clear as to what kind of projects you wish to volunteer for freelancing. You may opt out of a trip just because your best friends are not coming along. A house or a flat that fits your bill may be taken up on rent.

Love Focus: An ex-flame may try to enter your life once again, but you will not let that happen.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Purple

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Those planning to start a side income should preferably take it slow. A more responsible attitude towards family seems to help. Carving out some alone travelling space won't be a bad idea. A clear mind can only help you focus on your goals on the academic front. Your candidature may be considered for some senior position! Issues troubling you on the health front seems to get resolved. A better understanding of property matters is required at your end.

Love Focus: A romantic time with the Aristotelian half is on cards!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Red

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Financial management needs more rationality on your end. Travelling overseas can be a good consideration. Professionals may keep a steady pace today. Family relations contribute their best in your well-being. A good day to give a green signal to your long-planned property purchase. You will feel recharged and rejuvenated throughout the day. All in all, a nice day to plan and comprehend new things.

Love Focus: A quick coffee date seems to help you enhance your equations a little.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Yellow

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

It’s high time to incorporate some better savings technique in order to maintain your finances well. Investing in residential plots looks to be a wise idea. Socially, you are likely to enjoy an excellent status. Academic performance of your kids seems to keep you happy. Health front requires attention and stars advise you to start giving it a priority now. Your work and intellect are likely to keep you motivated on the professional front.

Love Focus: Understanding and timing needs to be worked upon in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Peach

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Happiness all around at home seems to help you stay positive. You may feel tired and may want to take a break from the exercising routine. This appears to be a great day owing to your high wealth accumulation skills. Enjoying an out-of-town journey is on the cards for some. Real estate is likely to hold you interest as you have the financial strength now. Some of you may be required to work from home to meet a particular deadline.

Love Focus: Love front appears to be bright and things seem to happen in your favour.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Dark Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Savings seems to be one of the best things you do lately! Travel plans seems to reunite you with old friends. A new freelance project will prove interesting, but a bit tedious. Delaying property purchase for long is highly unadvisable. Bringing bad vibes from work to home isn't a good idea. You may find yourself hard pressed for time on the academic front.

Love Focus: A romantic evening seems to rejuvenate things between you two.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Silver

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Reassessing yourself professionally seems mandatory for the time being. Property purchase done today will prove beneficial in long term. Health-wise things look up, especially for those who have been ailing for long.

Family front seems zealous and happy. You will be able to tackle an unexpected requirement of money on the financial front. Some problems are indicated in a journey, so postpone it, if possible.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may have to be prepared to go to any length for it.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Red

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A big venture that you are contemplating will require good financial planning, before anything else. Days of rest between days of workouts promise to keep you fresh and energetic. Competitors may eat up your peace of mind even on an off day. Appease someone in the family to have your way! An exciting time is foreseen on the social front with your near and dear ones today.

Love Focus: Those looking for love are certain to find it.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Orange

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You hate losing money, but remember giving someone unconditionally is also an excellent investment. Switching to healthy meals will be a step in the right direction and will help in staying fit longer. Not everything needs to be addressed to on the work front while you are away from it today. A family member may become too demanding require disciplining, but do so with a soft hand. Reservation can become a problem for those setting out on a journey, but things are likely to brighten up.

Love Focus: Sharing intimate moments with lover will be most rejuvenating.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Magenta

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Financial advice becomes necessary for those thinking of big investments. Mental peace and harmony are yours for the asking today. Career planning to climb the corporate ladder may become important for some. On the family front, you will be much better off by calling a spade a spade. Set out on a long journey without adequate preparation is not advised. You will need to bounce back on the academic front, if you want to ensure a smooth passage.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspiration gets fulfilled as you make all the right moves to attract the one you love.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Brown

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Invest wisely to reap benefits later. You can be seized by the desire to gain perfect health. Some of you can get all excited about starting something new on the work front tomorrow. You are likely to invite your near and dear ones to spend the day with you. A lot of time can be wasted in dropping someone off in your vehicle. Those looking for suitable accommodation will find the one that fits their pocket. You will have to find someone reliable to clear your doubts on the academic front.

Love Focus: Someone who likes you will always be there by your side.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: White

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You may need to give some more time for your financial situation to improve, but improve it will. Health-wise, you will fare much better than before in keeping fit. Do not let the work pressure get on to you while you aren’t physically present there today. There can be some tensions on the family front, but you will be able to sort them out. There is a good chance of catching the excitement by setting out for a happening destination.

Love Focus: You may get in two minds regarding something you had promised someone on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Golden

