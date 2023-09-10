Weekly Horoscope Leo, September 10-16, 2023 predicts new job offers

Leo – 23rd July to 22nd August Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, You are born to overcome hurdles A fabulous love relationship and a productive professional life are the takeaways of the week. While financial success will be there; your health needs care Weekly Horoscope Leo, September 10-16, 2023: A fabulous love relationship and a productive professional life are the takeaways of the week.

No challenge will disrupt both love and professional journey. Be smart while spending money and ensure you will be careful about your health.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

There is a strong bond between you and your lover. Your relationship will grow over time, which will keep you happy. Talk openly by spending time together. Those who had issues from the parents will be happy to find their backing. Some fortunate Leos will go back to the ex-flame, bringing back the happiness to the life. However, married Leos need to stay away from this as your marital life will be compromised.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Those who are into sales, marketing, customer compliance, and hospitality will have a great week. Some additional responsibilities will also knock on your doors this week. Always accept challenges as they will make you powerful. Job seekers may clear an interview and would receive an offer letter with a good package. You may also update the resume at a job portal if you are keen to change the job.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

Financially you are fortunate this week as money will come in from different sources. There can be issues for businessmen to raise capital in the first half of the week. However, as new promoters will come in, you will be able to expand the trade to new areas. If the financial program rewards you for some splurge, do take it, otherwise pass on the decision. You may also choose to invest in the stock market or the realty business.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

This week, some senior Leos will need medical attention as cold and cough-related issues may cause trouble. The climate may be a major reason and proper precautions need to be taken. Exercise regularly and drink plenty of water as this will keep you stay healthy. Those who have diabetes or high blood pressure must also be careful.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON