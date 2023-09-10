Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, September 10-16, 2023 predicts good news for females

Scorpio – 23rd October to 21st November Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, all tasks make you stronger A happy love life & productive office life are the highlights of the week. Both wealth and health will give you good sleep this week. Check more details. Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, September 10-16, 2023: A happy love life & productive office life are the highlights of the week.

Spend more time together to troubleshoot love-related issues this week. There will be professional success and handle wealth carefully to have a happy life. No major ailments will exist this week.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

There will be deep love in your relationship. Spend more time together to share your emotions. Ensure you provide proper space to the partner and value privacy. This strengthens the bonding. Handle all problems in the love life with a mature attitude. The chances are high that you will patch up with the old lover this week, resolving all the problems that led to the breakup. Some married females will also get pregnant this week.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

Professional success will be at your side. New roles at the office will keep you busy and also provide chances to prove your mettle. IT professionals, healthcare employees, designers, and academicians will have chances to go abroad. Some students will also get admitted to foreign universities. Those who want to switch jobs can put down the paper as interview calls will come in plenty. If you are just outside the college and are looking for your first job, you will find one sooner.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

Finance won’t be a big problem this week. As you will receive wealth from different sources, you may consider buying property, gold, or even a vehicle this week. Some Scorpios will renovate the home or even consider investing in the stock market of speculative business. Those who are fortunate will win a legal battle or even inherit a family property this week.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

This week, you are fortunate in terms of health. You may recover from many ailments and this brings positivity to life. However, minor ailments may disturb you, such as an infection of the ears. Continue with healthy habits; do not try to skip the efforts just because your health is on track. Do not take the office pressure to the home.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

