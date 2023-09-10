News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Virgo, September 10-16, 2023 predicts salary hikes and promotions

Weekly Horoscope Virgo, September 10-16, 2023 predicts salary hikes and promotions

ByDr J.N Pandey
Sep 10, 2023 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo weekly horoscope for September 10-16, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Be sincere in the love relationship to explore its charm.

Virgo – 23rd August to 22nd September

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, confidence is your trademark

Wait for surprises in the romantic life this week while professional success will bless you. There will be prosperity in life but minor ailments will exist.

Be sincere in the love relationship to explore its charm. Professionally, you’ll taste success. The strong financial condition ensures smart investment. Minor ailments will trouble you.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

This week, you’ll see surprises in the love life. There can be new twists including meeting up the ex-flame or going back to an old relationship. Some Virgos who are on the verge of a break may resolve the crisis to make the relationship stronger. Take your partner for a vacation or give surprise gifts. Avoid confrontations of all sorts and ensure no clash goes beyond control. Single Virgos may also receive a proposal from an unexpected person this week.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

The second half of the week is good for switching the job or joining a new organization. Some professionals will also a promotion or a hike in the salary. Be cordial in the team and show the willingness to take up new tasks. Entrepreneurs, expand your business to new territories. There will be support from partners or promoters who ensure a good flow of wealth. Put ego clashes in the back seat and target the completion of tasks.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

This week, ensure you handle money smartly. Stay away from luxury shopping. Instead, save for a rainy day. With the proper guidance, you may make bank investments, including mutual funds but shares or stocks are not wise decisions. A financial expert can be of great help to you.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

Be careful of minor ailments related to the eyes, teeth, and stomach this week. Ensure you skip alcohol and tobacco and instead go for a balanced meal rich in proteins and vitamins. Pregnant Virgos should be careful while riding a scooter or boarding a bus. You must also drink plenty of water for better skin protection.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

