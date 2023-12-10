Weekly Horoscope Aries, Dec 10-16, 2023 predicts good health and prosperity

Aries - (21st March to 19th April)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You are a person of morals

While your personal life will see ups and downs, professional success will be your companion this week. You will also experience both prosperity & good health.

Troubleshoot the issues within the relationship to stay happy. Utilize the professional opportunities to be successful in your career. Fortunately, you’ll have no financial or health issues this week.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

Expect minor frictions this week. Some relationships may not work out and you need to work hard to settle things. The first part of the week will be productive and single Aries natives may meet up with someone special at a function or while traveling. However, wait for a few days to propose. You may plan a vacation to spend some quality time together. Married Aries females may get conceived this week and some single females will also get engaged.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

Be ready to take up new roles and responsibilities in the office. Ensure you focus on the task and keep your egos aside. Eschew from controversies this week. Maintain a good rapport with clients and this will help you in the performance. Some students will also get admitted to foreign universities. Those who want to switch jobs can put down the paper as interview calls will come in plenty. Entrepreneurs can consider new expansion plans as the week is good in terms of both business and wealth.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

Financial fortune will be at your side. As you will receive wealth from different sources, you may consider buying property, gold, or even a vehicle this week. Some Aries natives will have a foreign travel. Returns from previous investments will also be good this week. Entrepreneurs can go ahead with expansion plans as the results will be positive.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

Your general health will be good this week. The first half of the week is good for surgery and you may also recover from ailments. Those who are pregnant should avoid adventure activities and stay away from junk food and alcohol. Start attending a gym or a yoga class to stay both mentally and physically fit.

Aries Sign Attributes

Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient Symbol: Ram

Ram Element: Fire

Fire Body Part: Head

Head Sign Ruler: Mars

Mars Lucky Day: Tuesday

Tuesday Lucky Color: Red

Red Lucky Number: 5

5 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Aries, Libra Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

