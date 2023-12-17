Weekly Horoscope Aries, Dec 17-23, 2023 predicts ups and downs in love

Aries - (21st March to 19th April)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Be a torchbearer of change

The love life will be intact and officially you will see more opportunities. Utilize the prosperity to settle the old dues and you will also be healthy.

Skip ego conflicts in the relationship and ensure you spend more time together. The challenges at the office will make you stronger. There will be prosperity this week and both mental and physical health will be good.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

Expect ups and downs in the love life. Minor hiccups in the name of egos need to be settled and it is wise to always stop digging into the past. Some relationships which are on the verge of breakup will be back on the track. Long-distance relationships must have more conversations and love needs to be more expressive. Married Aries natives need to stay out of office romance this week. It is also wise to keep a safe distance from the opposite gender at the workplace as unwanted controversies may come up this week.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

No major professional hiccup will hurt your official life. Be positive in attitude to ensure productivity. If you are keen to change jobs, choose the second half of the week. Joining a start-up will be beneficial in your career as you may get more chances to prove your mettle. Some Aries natives who are into finance, banking, and accounting will see new options to grow in their careers. You can also consider moving abroad for job reasons.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

Handle wealth with care this week. You will be prosperous as wealth will flow in from different sources. Settle all pending dues and also consider making large-scale investments including stock, trade, and speculative business. Some Aries natives will buy a property or a car. While businessmen will be happy to expand the business to new locations, it is also wise to consider different angles before making the final call.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

You are healthy this week and this will also include relief from some ailments. Children will be free from viral fever but oral health issues and minor bruises will be there. Females may develop gynecological complications that may require medical attention.

Aries Sign Attributes

Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient Symbol: Ram

Ram Element: Fire

Fire Body Part: Head

Head Sign Ruler: Mars

Mars Lucky Day: Tuesday

Tuesday Lucky Color: Red

Red Lucky Number: 5

5 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Aries, Libra Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

