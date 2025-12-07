Weekly Horoscope Aries, December 7-13, 2025: Financial windfall is likely this week

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, overcome the tremors with a smile A happy romantic life backed by a successful professional life makes your week splendid. Wealth will come in, and your health will also be in good shape this week. Aries Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Avoid office gossip and instead, focus on the task at the office. Ensure you share happy moments in life, and keep your ego out of the relationship. This week is good for smart investments. No major medical issues will also come up.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

Do not let minor issues grow into serious turbulence this week. You need to have control over your emotions. There will be unhappiness in the relationship. You must take the initiative to settle the troubles. Some females will be successful in getting the support of their parents in the love affair. Married females must be careful not to bring office romance into their marital life, as there will be complications. Some single natives will also be successful in finding new love.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

Pay attention to the details. This will work out in a specific project. There will be minor confusion while interacting with a client over a specific assignment. IT, healthcare, banking, architecture, aviation, human resources, and media professionals will have a tight schedule this week. Students may need to put in extra effort to clear examinations. Some businessmen will be victims of online crimes.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will be at your side. However, some females will see issues associated with property within the family. You will also require spending for medical issues. It is good to keep a watch on the expenditure. Avoid investing a large amount in the stock market. This week is also a good time to donate money to charity. Businessmen will raise funds through partners for trade expansions.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

Health will be normal. However, some females will require medical attention for vision-related issues in the first part of the week. Pregnant females must also avoid lifting objects. You may develop viral fever, sore throat, or digestive issues. Children may develop skin infections or oral health issues. You should be

careful while riding a two-wheeler. You may also join a gym or a yoga club to maintain physical fitness.

Aries Sign Attributes

Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Symbol: Ram

Element: Fire

Body Part: Head

Sign Ruler: Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Red

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)