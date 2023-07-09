Weekly Horoscope Aries, July 09 -15, 2023 predicts business expansion on cards

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, be strong and act smart

Catch up with a romantic week where your professional life will also be good. This week is perfect to invest in the stock market and expand your business.

A happy romantic life is visible this week. Handle new professional assignments with diligence. There will be prosperity in life and your health will also be good.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

You will be happy to know that your romantic life will bloom this week. Though minor differences may exist, the overall feel will be great. Enjoy a weekend at a hill station or go for a long drive to make things more vibrant. Single Aries natives will find love in the first half of the week. Be ready to meet someone interesting. Propose in the second half of the week as this will be more beneficial.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

Your professional journey will get more exciting this week. New responsibilities will make you professionally stronger. Take up additional charges to prove the mettle. Avoid arguments at the workplace and stay in the good book of management. Those who are in the notice period will get an offer letter with a better package by the mid of the week. You may also travel for official purposes.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

Be happy as you will be prosperous this week. No major financial trouble will disturb you. Consider this as the right time to make long-term investments. Stock, trade, and speculative business are good options. However, learn the market before you make a major decision. This is also the right time to start new business partnerships which will ensure a good inflow of funds. You may also expand the trade to new territories including offshore locations.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

Fortunately, you will be healthy throughout the week. No major ailment will impact your daily life. Minor infections may trouble a few Aries natives in the form of viral fever, throat pain, and upset stomach but generally, you’ll be good. Consult a doctor whenever needed. Senior Aries natives must also stay away from the fire while working in the kitchen.

Aries Sign Attributes

Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient Symbol: Ram

Ram Element: Fire

Fire Body Part: Head

Head Sign Ruler: Mars

Mars Lucky Day: Tuesday

Tuesday Lucky Color: Red

Red Lucky Number: 5

5 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Aries, Libra Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

