Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for July 9 to July 15, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: Three of Coins Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(Pixabay)

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: The Empress

This week looks promising for your financial situation. Some may get excellent opportunities for investments in start-ups. Turning attention to mental well-being through mindfulness practices or therapy can bring health benefits. You may receive positive news from family members, particularly those in joint families. Long-distance romantic relationships could see some sparks flying, so keep the lines of communication open. Pursuing entrepreneurship opportunities can lead to success in the long run. Eco-friendly homes may be a wise investment for your property portfolio. Adventure tourism could be on the horizon in the coming days. Keeping a minimalist mindset in your daily life can help you feel more focused and centred. Remember to stay true to your personal values and beliefs in all aspects of your life.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: The Tower

Mood: Three of Wands

Career: The Magician

Embrace the week ahead with a sense of optimism and excitement. Your leadership skills may shine through on the professional front. Make sure your tax planning is up-to-date to keep your finances in order. Prioritize taking care of your body and incorporating yoga into your daily routine. Your family connections may remain vibrant, particularly with multigenerational families this week. Spending quality time with loved ones can help boost your spirits. Unexpected date nights can help keep the spark alive in romance. Home renovation projects can be a source of joy and satisfaction; your property value will also benefit. Consider volunteering in your travels to help give back to the community. Embracing creative expression can be a way to channel your energy and emotions in a positive direction.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Five of Wands

Mood: The Magician

Career: The Hermit

This week, you may find great support and happiness from your family. Excellent opportunities to bond and strengthen relationships may come your way. Your finances may remain stable, but it is important to start saving for retirement. Adopting a vegan diet could lead to better health outcomes for some. Regarding family matters, it is important to be open and receptive to different parenting styles. Communication will be key in romantic relationships, so express thoughts and feelings clearly. Focus on sustainable living practices to enhance your property value. Cultural immersion during a trip can bring new perspectives and broaden your horizons. Take some time for self-reflection to better understand your personal and professional goals. Incorporating team-building exercises in your workplace can lead to greater success.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Love: The Empress

Mood: The Moon

Career: Hierophant

This week is looking bright for you in several aspects! Your profession is on the rise, with excellent opportunities for sales skills. Make sure to focus on credit management to ensure financial stability in the long run. Incorporating running into your exercise routine can boost your well-being even further. Some relationships can be strained, but try to communicate openly to find a resolution. In romance, intimacy can be enhanced by practising open and honest communication. You may want to consider some property improvements, such as landscaping, to increase your home’s value. If you plan on travelling, road trips could be a fun option. Including mindfulness meditation into your daily routine can help you feel centred and focused.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: The Emperor

Mood: The Fool

Career: Judgement

Leos, get ready for an eventful week ahead. Efforts to develop your writing skills can take your career to the next level. When it comes to finance, consider exploring real estate investment opportunities for a potential source of income. Incorporating a CrossFit schedule into your routine can provide an extra boost. Some can consider bringing a furry friend into their home for added joy through pet ownership. In terms of romance, quality time together can strengthen your relationship. Unfortunately, property maintenance may be an issue this week, so stay on top of repairs and upkeep. If you are feeling adventurous, consider island getaways for your next destination. Focusing on personal growth through self-reflection can help you feel more content.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Maroon

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Three of Wands

Mood: Temperance

Career: Strength

As you enter this week, the stars shine bright for your health and profession. Your dedication to self-care may pay off as you experience enhanced stamina. Your negotiation skills can lead to positive outcomes in your professional life. Focus on saving for emergencies to ensure a stable future on the financial front. You may get some unsolicited advice from senior family members. In terms of romance, building trust will be the key to a strong and lasting relationship. If you’re looking to travel, eco-tourism could be a great option. Paying attention to home security could give you peace of mind in the coming days. Don’t forget to incorporate tai chi into your daily routine for added health benefits.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Devil

Mood: The Tower

Career: King of Coins

The week may begin on a favourable note for Libra natives. Some may get excellent opportunities to showcase their IT skills on the professional front. You may want to explore foreign currency trading to diversify your investment portfolio. Exploring the mind-body connection through practices like yoga or meditation can enhance your well-being. Family relationships are excellent, particularly for single-parenting households. In terms of romance, setting healthy boundaries can help maintain a strong and positive relationship. Small properties may be a wise choice if you’re considering investing. A camping trip with friends could provide a fun and refreshing break. However, don’t forget to prioritize self-care to avoid burnout. Remember to stay true to your personal values and beliefs in all aspects of your life.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: The Magician

Career: Five of Cups

As the stars align, this week is looking promising for Scorpios! Your romance is flourishing, so express your love and appreciation. Focus on debt management to secure long-term financial freedom. Some may get busy in an impromptu family get-together. Your health may need some attention; do not ignore minor ailments. Your profession may face challenges, but improving public speaking skills can lead to success. Some get a favorable outcome in a property dispute. Luxury tourism enhances your vacation experience. Keep in mind child-free lifestyles when planning family trips. Practicing forgiveness and gratitude can bring positivity to all aspects of your life.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Judgment

Mood: The Magician

Career: Five of Swords

This week brings great news for your financial aspect and earnings! Your excellent financial planning and management skills may pay off well very soon. Incorporating swimming into your exercise routine can take your fitness to the next level. Practicing empathy can improve your relationship’s communication and understanding. Efforts to implement new marketing strategies can help overcome any obstacles. Some may consider purchasing a vacation home. If you plan to travel, backpacking could be fun and adventurous. Take some time for self-discovery and reflection as you continue your personal growth journey. Remember to celebrate your successes and keep pushing towards your goals!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Knight of Wands

Mood: Four of Cups

Career: Knight of Coins

As you look ahead, this week may lead to promising developments on the professional front. Some may get very good opportunities for project management. Keep a focus on budgeting to maintain good financial standing. Regular hiking can be a great way to improve physical and mental well-being. Try to approach family differences with an open mind and a willingness to learn. Romance may not be smooth this week, but exploring new date ideas may help spark some excitement. Consider implementing some home automation to make your daily routines more efficient. If you plan on travelling, adventure sports could be an exhilarating option. This week, take time to focus on improving your self-esteem and self-worth. Remember to appreciate the good things in your life and celebrate your successes.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: The Star

Mood: Temperance

Career: The Hanged Man

Favorable developments may come your way this week. You may benefit from weight training to improve your physical health. Your photography skills may be useful in your career this week. So, get ready to shine this week. You may find parents supportive and encouraging of your plans. Empty nesters may find themselves with new opportunities for personal growth and discovery. Rekindling romance may bring new excitement to your relationship. Compound interest may be a good option for improving your financial situation. You are likely to have a great time at cultural festivals during your travels. It will be important to have home insurance to protect your property. A new study schedule may bring improvement in grades. Your creativity may help you in unexpected ways this week.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Off white

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Ten of Cups

Mood: Eight of Coins

Career: Two of Coins

This week, you can expect positive developments in various aspects of your life. Your family life is excellent; marriage counselling can help maintain this bond. Good nutrition will be crucial for your overall health, so pay attention to your diet. While your profession may not be at its best, honing your teaching skills can be useful. Consider income protection insurance to ensure financial security. Prioritizing intentionality in your romantic life can lead to more meaningful connections. Real estate law can help you protect your property investment. Adventure travels are a great way to enjoy the holiday season. Incorporating positive psychology can help boost your overall mood and well-being.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Celebrity lead:

Evelyn Sharma, 12 July, Cancer

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON