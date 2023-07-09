All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 9, 2023(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

There is much happening on the family front and you are likely to fully participate in it. Financial planning done beforehand is likely to help you keep your expenses in check. Progress on the work front may be slow, but it will be devoid of mistakes. Efforts on the health front will be fruitful. Your desire to travel abroad may soon become a reality. A pending property issue gets completed and will be a big load off your chest. Helping a friend or relative will add to your prestige.

Love Focus: It is best not to cross your limit in a relationship.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

A good financial move will prove profitable. Your new initiative will prove effective in coming back in shape. This is the right time to aim high on the professional front, as success is just within your grasp. An enjoyable time is likely to be spent with family today. An out-of-town official trip is likely to give you some respite and peace of mind. High morale will keep you in exuberant mood.

Love Focus: Falling in love is a strong possibility as you get serious about someone from the opposite camp.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Freelancers and contract workers will manage to make clients agree to their terms and conditions. You may get involved in arranging something on the family front. A personal job may entail a lot of travelling, so be ready for it. Good health is foreseen. You may have to hire someone to share your workload, so start thinking on those lines.

Love Focus: Romance is set to enter your life through your own initiative.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

This is an excellent time to showcase your talents on the professional front for furthering your career. A family gathering is in the pipeline and will prove most enjoyable. A property matter will be resolved amicably. Money flows in and promises to keep you in a happy financial state. You can be invited as a guest in a seminar or event. Some of you are set to enjoy a trip out of town.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts may dominate your mind, so expect an enjoyable evening with your mate.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You may not have the confidence to do a task alone, so do not shy away from taking help. On the professional front, you will have time on your hands to complete what had been pending for long. Family togetherness will prove immensely fulfilling and help create a happy home environment. An outing with your favourite person proves to be a refreshing experience. Pace of work on a property under construction is likely to pick up.

Love Focus: This is the best time for you to impress someone you love and you will achieve it!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You find yourself full of energy today. Situation is set to improve for those feeling tight on the financial front. Planning something with the family will be more work, than enjoyment. You are likely to go through a favourable period on the professional front. An out-of-town trip may materialise. You love the company of people, especially of your own age group.

Love Focus: Expect a positive response from someone you are interested in.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You are likely to move ahead on the professional front in leaps and bounds. A relaxing time is foreseen at home in the company of your near and dear ones. You will be able to spare money for something essential and remain confident of earning it back! Self-discipline on the dietary front will find you much fitter than before. A change of scene will prove most refreshing and rejuvenating.

Love Focus: Those in love get to enjoy the day in a most romantic way!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You will remain focussed on whatever you have set out to accomplish today on the professional front. Maintaining an active lifestyle will help you in keeping healthier and fitter. You will be able to remain strong on the financial front. Family is likely to support your ideas and encourage you to spread your wings. Those learning how to drive will make speedy progress. Your meticulous ways are likely to set an example for others.

Love Focus: A budding romance can get you all excited, so expect a thrilling time ahead!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

An excellent family time is in store for you as you take time out from work. You continue to perform well on the professional front and manage to take a step nearer to becoming indispensable for the organisation. Financially, you may get motivated to earn more. Positive thoughts are likely to fill you with good vibes and keep you mentally and physically fit. You can enjoy a drive through the city today. Your helpful nature can come in for praise.

Love Focus: You will be impressed by whatever little you know about someone, who has recently come into your life.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Grey

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A balanced diet is the key to your good health. Money comes to you from various sources to fill your coffers. Chance of getting teamed up with a person you like is possible in a project at work. Plans to travel to someplace exotic will get to see the light of day. If the property is on your mind, then the chances of getting a good bargain cannot be ruled out. You will be able to show the right path to someone going wayward.

Love Focus: Love life remains exciting through your continued efforts.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

This is a good day to travel, so make plans for a short vacation. Some of you may possess a flat soon. A major project may become a financial drain on you, but you will manage it. You will do your health a great favour by dumping junk food. A new initiative on the professional front will be received well. Some of you will manage to take time out from your hectic schedule for some leisure activities.

Love Focus: If you are in love, chances of making an exciting plan together are possible.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Red

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Remaining regular in your daily fitness routine will find you in excellent health and ailment-free. Your idea of doing something new on the professional front will get the green signal from higher ups. An exciting time is foreseen on the social front. Taking a break from daily routine is likely for homemakers. A working relationship will need to be formed with someone for smooth functioning. You will have the money to invest it in a lucrative scheme.

Love Focus: Cupid is likely to smile on those looking for love.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

