Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, July 09 -15, 2023 predicts a healthy lifestyle this week

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, you are known for honesty Be sincere in your deeds this week. As per daily predictions, the love life will be strong but issues may arise in office. Your health will be good this week. Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, July 09 -15, 2023: Be sincere in your deeds this week.

A love relationship works on trust and it is crucial you protect the charm and warmth intact. Despite the friction, the relationship will be smoother and some natives may also find new love. At the office, challenges may exist but you will succeed in overcoming them. There will be no serious financial and health issues as well.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

Your love is deep and sincere and your partner to return it. Shower affection on the partner and you both will appreciate each other for success. You are more of a friend to the partner and this relationship will get stronger with time. Give respect to the partner and provide personal space as this will play a major role in a long-term relationship. Fortunate single Aquarius natives will find new life in the second part of the week.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

Avoid official arguments and stay out of office politics. Be careful of gossipmongers as you may also be a victim of a conspiracy this week, which may cause a severe blow to your productivity. Stick to your morals and be confident about your proficiency. This will work out in defeating your professional opponents. Businessmen can also expand their territories as this is a good time to invest in new areas and locations. There will be no shortage of funds this week.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

You are fortunate to see a good inflow of wealth from different sources. There will be wealth coming in and you can utilize it for different needs. You can buy home appliances or electronic devices this week. As you have enough money in the account, consider investing in real estate. You can also refurbish your home in the first week of the day.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

Everything will be fine on the health front this week. Despite minor infections impacting the throat, ears, or nose, your general health will be good throughout the week. Seniors need to do a body check-up this week. While feeling uneasy, do not hesitate to consult a doctor. Stay away from oily and greasy stuff and make exercise a part of the routine.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

