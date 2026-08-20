‘How do we expect to do good work?’ Bengaluru CEO says his 17 km commute took 2 hours

A Bengaluru CEO has raised concerns over the city’s traffic and its impact on workplace productivity. He shared how long commutes are leaving employees exhausted before they even begin work. His LinkedIn post highlighted the difficulties of travelling even short distances during peak hours. Bengaluru CEO highlights the city’s long commute times. (LinkedIn/@Bala Panneerselvam)

The post was shared by LinkedIn user Bala Panneerselvam, who described the daily commute as a major challenge for employees in Bengaluru.

Sharing a photo of an empty office, he wrote in the caption, “How a Bangalore office looks at 10:15 in the morning. How do we expect to do good work if we don't show up? The problem is not the people, but the effort it takes to show up at the office.”

Panneerselvam said that a four-kilometre journey around HSR can take about 20 minutes on a scooter and 30 minutes by car. During peak hours, he said, another 10 minutes can be added to the journey.

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“And with all the swerving, dodging random two-wheelers jumping signals, you're no longer fresh when you reach the office,” he wrote.

He also pointed to the evening commute, saying that leaving after 6 pm can take twice as long to reach home. Even leaving at 5 pm, he said, can leave employees too tired to spend time on their personal lives.

Panneerselvam added that he recently spent two hours travelling from Whitefield to HSR, a distance of 17 km, at 4 pm.

“Non-peak hour on a random day with no delays due to rain or any other factor. We're absolutely destroying our ability to do good work in this city. If you're so overwhelmed with noise all around you, how do you spend time thinking?” he wrote.

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