Zimbabwe man lists 7 things that surprised him in India: ‘A completely different world’

A man from Zimbabwe living in India has shared the cultural differences that surprised him after moving to the country. From food and education to healthcare and international students, he listed seven things that changed his perception of life in India. Zimbabwe man talks about life in India. (Instagram/@kalumba_mwale)

Zimbabwe vs India: What surprised him The post was shared by Instagram user Kalumba Mwale. The text in the video reads, “What I thought was normal in Zimbabwe, until I lived in India.”

In the caption, Mwale compared his experiences in Zimbabwe with what he discovered after moving to India.

“Zimbabwe: Getting into university can feel extremely competitive.

“India: There are hundreds of universities and colleges to choose from, with options across different budgets and fields.”

He also wrote that seeing international students from different parts of the world was relatively uncommon in Zimbabwe. “At my university, I’ve met students from dozens of different countries,” he said about his experience in India.

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Food was another major difference. While sadza, rice and stews are common meals in Zimbabwe, Mwale said India offered an almost endless variety.

“You can eat something completely different almost every day and still barely scratch the surface of Indian cuisine,” he wrote.

He also described his changing understanding of spice. “Zimbabwe: Spice usually means adding more chilli. India: Here, spice is an entire universe of flavours, and a meal without it can feel incomplete.”

His view of studying and living abroad Mwale also said he had been surprised by the number of international students who choose India for their education. He compared this with Zimbabwe, where studying abroad can feel like the more obvious route to an international education.

Healthcare was another area he highlighted. According to Mwale, access to specialised healthcare can be limited or expensive in Zimbabwe, while India has become a major destination for people travelling from other countries for medical treatment.

He added that his experience in India had also changed his view of where opportunities can be found.

“When you think of studying or building a life abroad, the UK, US, Canada and Australia usually come to mind,” he wrote. “Living here taught me that opportunities abroad aren’t limited to the West.”

“And honestly, that’s one of the biggest things India has taught me,” he added.

“I came here from Zimbabwe expecting one thing… and ended up discovering a completely different world.”

Check out the full video below: