‘I don’t want to pay’: Tourist refuses to pay for photo at Vietnam café, faces backlash

A tourist was filmed repeatedly asking staff at a Vietnamese café to take her photograph at a popular picture spot while refusing to pay. The tourist sparked a heated exchange at the café in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, which is famous for its flower-filled pond. A video shows the tourist refusing to pay for the photo

The garden-style café in Vietnam has a pool filled with hydrangeas where visitors can sit in a clear kayak and take aesthetic photos — for a small fee.

Footage shared widely online shows one particular tourist refusing to pay for the experience while sitting in the kayak in the middle of the pond.

“I don’t want to pay” “Excuse me. Excuse me? Hello? Can you picture me please,” she was heard asking a cafe worker. “You don’t understand. Can you photo? Can you photo?” the woman tourist was filmed saying. “Can you picture me?”

The tourist was told that she had to pay before someone would click her picture, which she refused to do point-blank.

“You can pay here,” the worker tried to explain, but the tourist responded sharply by saying, “I don’t want to pay.”

“Nobody wants to picture you,” another woman then told the tourist, adding: “Because we all pay here.”