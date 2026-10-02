Disturbed teen kills mother, diary lists tools, how-to steps

A 17-year-old boy accused of killing his mother in Lucknow’s Naka area on Thursday had allegedly planned the attack in advance, with police recovering a diary in which he had noted the tools required and steps related to the killing, officials said on Friday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

An FIR was registered at Naka-Hindola police station under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on a complaint by the teenager’s father, Rakesh Bhagchandani.

Police said the teenager frequently fought with his family members, damaged property at home and insisted on living separately. His parents eventually rented a separate flat for him, located about 1km from their residence, and continued to pay the rent.

According to police, the teenager told investigators that he wanted to live as a woman because of his personal gender-related wishes, which his parents opposed.

The teen had allegedly ordered a steel wrench online and carried a self-defence pepper spray when he went to meet his mother on Thursday night.

Naka-Hindola SHO Vivek Chaudhary said the material recovered so far indicates that the killing was pre-planned. “The evidence recovered during the investigation suggests that the murder was planned. The diary contains details of the tools required, including a steel wrench and water, and also has some lines about how to kill,” he said.

Police said he was allegedly upset over the opposition and subsequently planned his mother’s killing.

He went to his parents’ flat on the pretext of meeting his mother and allegedly stayed inside a room with her for around 15 minutes before attacking her head several times with the wrench. He allegedly carried the spray as a precaution in case his mother resisted.

The teenager had been living separately from his parents for around four months in another flat located nearly 1km from the family home. Police said his father had told investigators that the teenager had been facing mental-health-related problems and frequently got into arguments with his parents, particularly his mother.

The teenager allegedly informed his father and police about the incident after the killing and was found sitting near his mother’s body when police arrived.

Police have seized the diary, mobile phone, wrench and clothes worn by the teenager for forensic examination. Investigators are also examining CCTV footage and other evidence to reconstruct the sequence of events. Police said the teenager was being taken before the Juvenile Justice Board for further legal proceedings.

Police are also examining the family circumstances and disputes that preceded the incident. The motive and sequence of events are being established as the investigation continues.