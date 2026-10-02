India schedule at Asian Games Day 15: Cricket, hockey eye gold: archers and wrestlers chase medals as Asiad nears its end

The Asian Games 2026 have reached their closing. The penultimate day is upon us; however, India's medal prospects remain plentiful. The Indian men's cricket team will take on Pakistan in the gold medal match. (BCCI X)

Two team events offer India the greatest gold-medal prospects of the day. The Indian men’s cricket team will take on their arch-rival Pakistan in the gold medal match to be staged at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin at 10 AM IST. At 3:30 PM IST, India’s men’s hockey team will play Malaysia in the gold medal match with an eye on history. India have never won gold in hockey in both the men’s and women’s categories before in the Asian Games. The women’s team has completed their half of the deal by winning their final against China and securing a gold after 44 years; now it is up to the men’s team to keep their part of the deal.

There are medal possibilities elsewhere, too. Indian golfers enter their fourth and final round, while three recurve archers will begin their day in the quarterfinal stage. Wrestling will also offer its share of chances, with Deepak Punia, Antim, Manisha, and Aman in action. Taekwondo, rugby sevens and volleyball complete a schedule that combines medal opportunities with several medal knockout clashes.