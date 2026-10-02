India schedule at Asian Games Day 15: Cricket, hockey eye gold: archers and wrestlers chase medals as Asiad nears its end
As the Asian Games 2026 close, India focuses on gold in cricket against Pakistan and hockey against Malaysia.
The Asian Games 2026 have reached their closing. The penultimate day is upon us; however, India's medal prospects remain plentiful.
Two team events offer India the greatest gold-medal prospects of the day. The Indian men’s cricket team will take on their arch-rival Pakistan in the gold medal match to be staged at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin at 10 AM IST. At 3:30 PM IST, India’s men’s hockey team will play Malaysia in the gold medal match with an eye on history. India have never won gold in hockey in both the men’s and women’s categories before in the Asian Games. The women’s team has completed their half of the deal by winning their final against China and securing a gold after 44 years; now it is up to the men’s team to keep their part of the deal.
There are medal possibilities elsewhere, too. Indian golfers enter their fourth and final round, while three recurve archers will begin their day in the quarterfinal stage. Wrestling will also offer its share of chances, with Deepak Punia, Antim, Manisha, and Aman in action. Taekwondo, rugby sevens and volleyball complete a schedule that combines medal opportunities with several medal knockout clashes.
Deep Dive
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India’s complete schedule for October 3
All timings are in IST.
Golf
2:40 AM: Women’s individual stroke play, Round 4 – Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar, Pranavi Urs
2:40 AM: Women’s team, Round 4 – India
4:45 AM: Men’s individual stroke play, Round 4 – Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar, Yuvraj Sandhu
4:45 AM: Men’s team, Round 4 – India
Archery
5:30 AM: Recurve women’s individual quarterfinal – Kumkum Anil Mohod vs Kang Chaeyoung of South Korea
9:30 AM: Recurve men’s individual quarterfinal – Dhiraj Bommadevara vs Amirkhon Sadikov of Uzbekistan
10:15 AM: Recurve men’s individual quarterfinal – Neeraj Chauhan vs Lam Dorji of Bhutan
Semifinals and medal matches: Subject to qualification
Taekwondo
5:42 AM: Women’s -57kg round of 16 – Kashish Malik vs Kim Yujin of South Korea
6:30 AM: Women’s +67kg round of 16 – Jyoti Yadav vs Kannaluck Chuenchooklin of Thailand
Further rounds: Subject to qualification
Rugby Sevens
6:20 AM: Women’s 5th-8th place classification – India vs Singapore
Wrestling
7:23 AM: Men’s freestyle 74kg round of 16 – Sagar Jaglan vs Tulga Tumur-Ochir of Mongolia
7:25 AM: Men’s freestyle 97kg round of 16 – Deepak Punia vs Zhou Junpeng of China
7:53 AM: Women’s freestyle 57kg round of 16 – Manisha vs Kwon Youngjin of South Korea
8:08 AM: Women’s freestyle 53kg – Antim vs Shugyla Omirbek of Kazakhstan
8:29 AM: Men’s freestyle 57kg round of 16 – Aman
Further rounds, repechage and medal bouts: Subject to qualification
Volleyball
9:30 AM: Men’s 5th-6th place classification – India vs Thailand
Cricket
10:00 AM: Men’s gold medal match – India vs Pakistan
Hockey
3:30 PM: Men’s gold medal match – India vs Malaysia
- ABOUT THE AUTHORProbuddha Bhattacharjee
Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.Read More