Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, July 09 -15, 2023 predicts a rocky situation at love

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jul 09, 2023 12:08 AM IST

Read Sagittarius weekly horoscope for July 09 - 15, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. There can be hiccups in the relationship this week.

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, all is fine at your end

Fix the relationship issues this week. Do not let challenges impact your career. Minor monetary issues exist and general health will be normal this week.

Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, July 09 - 15, 2023: Professional success will be your trusted companion this week.
Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, July 09 - 15, 2023: Professional success will be your trusted companion this week.

It is crucial to troubleshoot every personal issue in the love relationship for a happy life. You will handle professional challenges to ensure career growth. Minor financial issues demand extra care while handling money. Your health is also good.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

There can be hiccups in the relationship this week. It is vital to troubleshoot every problem diligently to avoid a breakup. Some long-distance relationships may not work out this week. Avoid being pessimistic and spend more time with your lover. Single Sagittarius natives will love falling in love and this may also happen in a few days. Married Sagittarius natives should not fall for someone at the office as this may put your married life on a dangerous track.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

Professional success will be your trusted companion this week. Despite many challenges at the workplace, you’ll succeed in meeting up the targets. IT professionals will travel to the client’s office. Some Sagittarius natives will also be transferred to a new place. Businessmen may face the ire of authorities for not following the rules. This can cause financial loss. Those who are keen to switch the job will have no better time than this week.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

Handle your wealth with care. Minor financial issues will be there in the first half of the week but things will get better as days pass by. Handle your investments smartly. A financial expert can guide you here. . Some people may face an emergency in the family and would require urgent money. Hence, you must have enough money always in the coffer. Businessmen will receive funds that will benefit in deciding future action plans.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

Your health will be generally good but it is important to be careful about infections in the throat and stomach. Those who have issues associated with the lungs and kidneys will require medical attention. Some female Sagittarius natives will be pregnant and must avoid adventure sports. Seniors should be careful while using the staircase this week.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Sunday, July 09, 2023
