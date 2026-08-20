‘Dressing up made my 60s better’: Woman proves style has no expiry date, urges others to never stop because of age

Sharing the clip, Anju wrote, “To all the youngsters, never think style has an expiry date. And to everyone in their 50s, 60s, or beyond, don’t stop shopping because you think you’re getting older. Keep dressing up, keep exploring trends , and keep enjoying the little things that make you smile.” She added, “Age may change, but the joy of shopping and the confidence it brings never go out of style.” Check out the video here:

Anju shares videos on Instagram of her experimenting with fashion and enjoying wearing clothes she loves. On August 6, she posted an Instagram Reel in which she tried three different co-ord looks, and captioned it, “Dressing up made my 60s better.”

Our society has always tried to dictate what women should wear, what is appropriate for them once they grow older, and how fashion that brings them joy is not meant for them after a certain age. However, Anju Kakkar, a content creator in her 60s, is breaking this stigma.

What did Anju wear in the reel? The video shows the content creator dressed in three different looks: for the first, she wore a green co-ord set featuring a collared, button-down shirt and flared pants, which she styled with a statement beaded necklace, loose centre-parted locks, and minimal makeup.

For the second look, she slipped into a matching set of a sleeveless button-down blouse and straight-fit pants featuring a vertical striped pattern in black and white. She paired the ensemble with a beaded necklace, peep-toe heels, hair left loose in a centre-parted style, and minimal glam.

Lastly, her third look – featuring a purple co-ord set – was quite similar to the first outfit. She styled it similarly, too, with a statement neckpiece adorned with shells.

How did the internet react? The video garnered much praise from Instagram users, who showered Anju with compliments for breaking stereotypes and living her best life without a care. One user commented, “I just really love those women who prioritise themselves. Manifesting such awesome 60s for real, lots of love.” Someone else wrote, “You’re an inspiration, I want to age like you.”

A few others requested her to share style tips, as their mothers would also love to wear outfits like hers. A user complimented her and wrote, “You are so very beautiful, Aunty! May God bless you! Keep shining.” Another wrote, “We need women like you to keep shining and showing what ageing can look like.” A user commented, “This is so cute and inspiring.”

Note to readers: This article is based on user-generated content from social media.