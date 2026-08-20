Jharkhand high court stays govt notification cancelling appointments from 11th, 13th JPSC exam
Jharkhand high court stays govt notification cancelling appointments from JPSC exams
Jharkhand high court on Thursday stayed operation of notifications cancelling appointments of government employees hired through 11th to 13th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) exams, reported PTI news agency.
The state government had cancelled 22 examinations based on findings of the ongoing Crime Investigation Department (CID) probe into alleged irregularities in JPSC and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).
Also Read | At least 44 recruitment exams, including JSSC, JPSC cancelled in Jharkhand amid student protests | Full list
The state’s personnel department late on Tuesday issued a notification in this regard following a special Cabinet meeting on Monday, postponing six examinations and bringing 17 others conducted since 2014 under the scope of investigation.
The decision came amid ongoing student protests against alleged irregularities in the recruitment exams. Over 2,600 people who have joined the service are also set to lose their jobs, people aware of the development said.
Also Read | Jharkhand students pause stir for 60 days after exams cancelled
Decision after protests over govt's notice to cancel exams
Candidates who recently secured government jobs through recruitment tests in Jharkhand staged a protest on Thursday, demanding the withdrawal of notifications cancelling 22 exams and ordering probes into other exams over alleged irregularities, PTI reported.
Some of the protesters also filed petitions before the Jharkhand high court challenging the government's decision.
The protesters said they were not opposed to an investigation into alleged irregularities but objected to the cancellation of the entire examinations.
They argued that action should instead be taken against candidates found to be involved in irregularities, rather than those selected on merit.
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