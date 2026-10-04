Pune, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday urged the Maharashtra government to immediately engage in dialogue with protesting MPSC aspirants to resolve their grievances over examination transparency and administrative reforms. Pawar urges Maharashtra govt to hold talks with protesting MPSC aspirants

Speaking to reporters, Pawar noted unease among students in Pune and Mumbai and emphasised that meaningful communication between state leadership and student bodies is essential to end the deadlock.

MPSC aspirants have been protesting over demands including the removal of the MPSC chairman and transparency in the conduct of examinations.. The Maharashtra Public Service Commission postponed the State Services Main Examination 2026, scheduled for October 3.

It had earlier said that a high-level committee reviewing the existing exam systems has held extensive discussions with numerous candidates and other stakeholders and has also studied best practices.

"There is a clear sense of unease among students in Pune, Mumbai and some other parts of the state. They have taken up a struggle and launched an agitation over their demands. Keeping this unrest in mind, the state government and concerned institutions need to take note of the situation and take steps to find a way forward," Pawar said.

He said that some student representatives had met him and explained their concerns and demands, and said that all steps should be taken with their consent.

"On one side there is the chief minister and his colleagues, and on the other are the student representatives. If there is no dialogue between them, the problem will not be solved. If the issue is to be resolved, there has to be meaningful communication," he said.

The veteran leader said he had spoken to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the phone regarding the agitation, and urged him to immediately look into the issue once he returns to Mumbai from Nagpur and hold a dialogue with the students.

"If required, if the student representatives are willing to engage in dialogue, I am also prepared to participate and contribute towards finding a solution," he said.

He stressed that the government should take the initiative to engage with the protesting students and ensure that their concerns are addressed.

"If the head of the state takes the initiative, we have a moral responsibility to participate in efforts to ensure that justice is done to the students and their problems are resolved," the NCP chief said.

Pawar said he had conveyed his views to both sides and would await the Chief Minister's response and decision.

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