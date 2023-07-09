Weekly Horoscope Libra, July 09 -15, 2023 predicts a new love affair

Weekly horoscope prediction says, a calm sea is not for you Be ready to find the right person this week. Your disciplined approach will help in your career. Minor money issues will be there but health is good this week. Weekly Horoscope Libra, July 09 -15, 2023: This week is good in terms of romance where you may fall in love again.

This week is good in terms of romance where you may fall in love again. Despite the challenges at the workplace, you will perform outstandingly. Do not make huge financial decisions while your health will be good.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

Those who had a breakup will again fall in love in the first half of the week. You may also rekindle the old relationship by patching up with the ex-lover. Some Libras would prefer taking the love affair ahead and would consider marriage. This week is auspicious for marriage. Your parents will agree to the love affair. Avoid arguments in the relationship. Married Libras can also plan the family this week.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

Your success at the workplace is a result of commitment and discipline. Office politics will try to dampen your spirits but you need to overcome them. The first half of the week is not professionally good for Libras but the second half will bring wonders. Always be ready to accept new thoughts and this will bring in positive results. Businessmen can confidently launch new ideas this week. You will have new partnerships, each bringing in good results.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

Minor financial issues may trouble you this week but this will not impact your routine life. You will have the funds to meet the daily expenses. You will buy home appliances, and electronic devices, and may even renovate the home. However, it is good to stay away from large-scale investments in a speculative business. Those who are into trading will receive a good return this week. Entrepreneurs can also go ahead with their business plans as funds will come in.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

Take care of infections. Viral fever, vision-related issues, and stomach aches will be common among Libras this week. Control your diet and reduce the intake of both sugar and salt. Some ladies may complain about knee pain and gynecological issues.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

