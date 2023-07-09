Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Taurus, July 09 -15, 2023 predicts fun and adventure this week

Weekly Horoscope Taurus, July 09 -15, 2023 predicts fun and adventure this week

By Dr J.N Pandey
Jul 09, 2023

Read Taurus weekly horoscope for July 09 -15, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Your health will be good throughout the week.

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, you always handle pressure with a smile

This week, your romantic life is filled with fun and adventure. Professional success will be backed by good health. But financial troubles will be there.

Weekly Horoscope Cancer, July 09 to 15, 2023; Relish the charming moments of the relationship this week.(shutterstock)

Relish the charming moments of the relationship this week. Handle every professional pressure with confidence. Minor financial troubles will disturb the week but your health will be good.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Your life will be packed with love this week. Have happy moments ahead. Spend more time together and even plan a vacation where you will cherish romantic moments. Your relationship will be accepted by the parents. Plan to introduce the love to the family. You may also consider marriage which will bring more happiness to life. This week is also auspicious for married females to conceive.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Professional success will be there in life. You will don new hats at the office and your discipline and commitment will receive rewards. The management will observe your potential and you need to satisfy their trust in you. If you are keen to switch jobs, wait till the second half of the week. Businessmen will find new partners this week which will benefit from additional funding and business expansions.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Handle finance with care. There can be minor issues related to money. Some investments may not give in expected results as your financial plans may suffer a minor dent. However, things will be back on the back by the next week. Avoid large-scale investments. Businessmen will receive funds from partnerships that will benefit from trade expansions. However, do not spend a large amount on luxury.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

Your health will be good throughout the week. No major illness will disturb you. Ensure your digestion is fine and there is no body ache. Some Taurus natives will have oral health issues that could be resolved sooner. Avoid taking too much stress as it may lead to frequent headaches and sinus problems. You should also be careful about your diet this week.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

