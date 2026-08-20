113 arrested for violence during cab, auto drivers’ protest in Bhubaneswar: Cops

The Bhubaneswar police on Thursday said 113 people were arrested and produced before a local court in connection with violence during a protest by app-based taxi and auto drivers to seek higher fare on August 19. Seven FIRs were registered at Kharavela Nagar police station. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Bhubaneswar deputy commissioner of police Jagmohan Meena said another 60 people, who were taken into custody in connection with the protest, have been released on their personal bond. Also, 354 vehicles have been seized.

Violence was reported from the area near Station Square and Master Canteen on Wednesday after the police tried to disperse the protesters who blocked roads with vehicles, pelted stones at police and vandalised public buses and police vehicles.

Seven FIRs were registered at Kharavela Nagar police station.

Drivers and riders registered with various online ride-hailing platforms began a cease-work on August 17, pressing for the fulfilment of their seven-point charter of demands, including a fare hike, reduction in application fees, social security and other benefits.

They want the government to intervene to regulate charges levied by online platforms and set up a mechanism to fix minimum and maximum fares. The drivers also want payment for waiting time during rides, compensation for time lost in traffic and full payment if passengers cancel bookings.

They also want permanent offices for app-based companies in Odisha and a regulatory framework to prevent platforms from adding new vehicles without government oversight.

It is estimated that about 30,000 cabs, autos, and bikes operate in the state with app-based platforms.

Additional transport commissioner Samarendra Pattnaik said the registration and permits of around 400 vehicles would be cancelled and action taken against the drivers involved.