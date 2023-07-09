Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, July 09 - July 15, 2023 predicts a good time to invest in stocks

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jul 09, 2023 12:07 AM IST

Read Scorpio weekly horoscope for July 09 -15, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Property and stocks are good options to invest in this week.

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, you don many hats this week

The weekly horoscope predicts happy love life along with diligent professional performance. You will also score well in both health and wealth this week.

Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, July 09 -15, 2023: You will be free from major ailments this week.

Despite challenges, your relationship will go smoothly throughout the week. Be productive at the office to win accolades. The strong financial position demands smart money handling. You will be free from major ailments this week.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

Your love life will be good this week and mostly free from problems. Some minor friction that may happen between you and your lover needs to be resolved faster. Avoid arguments about trivial matters and focus more on showering affection and love. Some Scorpios will find new love this week and this may change their life. Be ready to meet someone interesting. Female Scorpios can also expect a proposal this week, especially in the first week.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

Handle office pressure diligently. You will be assigned multiple tasks this week and each one would require discipline and commitment Team leaders need innovative ideas at team meetings. Your performance will be rewarded sooner. Authors may have a work published this week while copywriters may succeed in winning clients. Healthcare employees and IT professionals will have a busy week. Creative persons will have opportunities to professionally grow.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

You will be financially strong which means you can shop for home appliances, electronic devices, and even gold this week. As per the wealth horoscope, this week is good to renovate the home. Consider safer investments that will bring in good profit in the coming months. Property, stock, and speculative business are good options to invest in this week. You can also donate money to charity or provide financial assistance to a needy sibling.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

You will be healthy throughout the week. The minor infections that may impact your throat, eyes, ear, or nose will be cured in a day or two. However, those having kidney-related ailments may require medical attention this week. It is good to avoid adventure sports. Stay away from oily and greasy stuff and make exercise a part of the routine.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

