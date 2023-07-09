Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, July 09 - July 15, 2023 predicts a good time to invest in stocks

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, you don many hats this week The weekly horoscope predicts happy love life along with diligent professional performance. You will also score well in both health and wealth this week. Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, July 09 -15, 2023: You will be free from major ailments this week.

Despite challenges, your relationship will go smoothly throughout the week. Be productive at the office to win accolades. The strong financial position demands smart money handling. You will be free from major ailments this week.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

Your love life will be good this week and mostly free from problems. Some minor friction that may happen between you and your lover needs to be resolved faster. Avoid arguments about trivial matters and focus more on showering affection and love. Some Scorpios will find new love this week and this may change their life. Be ready to meet someone interesting. Female Scorpios can also expect a proposal this week, especially in the first week.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

Handle office pressure diligently. You will be assigned multiple tasks this week and each one would require discipline and commitment Team leaders need innovative ideas at team meetings. Your performance will be rewarded sooner. Authors may have a work published this week while copywriters may succeed in winning clients. Healthcare employees and IT professionals will have a busy week. Creative persons will have opportunities to professionally grow.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

You will be financially strong which means you can shop for home appliances, electronic devices, and even gold this week. As per the wealth horoscope, this week is good to renovate the home. Consider safer investments that will bring in good profit in the coming months. Property, stock, and speculative business are good options to invest in this week. You can also donate money to charity or provide financial assistance to a needy sibling.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

You will be healthy throughout the week. The minor infections that may impact your throat, eyes, ear, or nose will be cured in a day or two. However, those having kidney-related ailments may require medical attention this week. It is good to avoid adventure sports. Stay away from oily and greasy stuff and make exercise a part of the routine.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON