Weekly Horoscope Virgo, July 09 -15, 2023 predicts good returns in real estate

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jul 09, 2023 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo weekly horoscope for July 09 -15, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Some Virgos will also find fortune by investing n real estate.

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, you are in love with risks

Fix love-related problems in life to keep the relationship going smoothly this week. All professional challenges will be diligently handled for career growth.

Weekly Horoscope Virgo, July 09 -15, 2023: Minor issues may rock the love relationship.
Weekly Horoscope Virgo, July 09 -15, 2023: Minor issues may rock the love relationship.

Minor issues may rock the love relationship. However, things will be resolved this week. Professionally, you will be productive and there will prosperity in life. No major illness will trouble you.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

Some Virgos may see serious clashes this week. There can be bitterness over privacy, personal space, and past relationship. Resolve every problem through discussion. Set egos aside while in a relationship as your goal is to be happy. Your lover prefers spending more time with you and you need to value the opinions. Single Virgos will be happy to commence a new relationship in the first half of the week.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

This week is good to join a new office. Overcome every professional challenge to deliver optimum results. Salespersons will travel this week. Lawyers, judges, publishers, armed persons, teachers, archeologists, and chefs will have a good time this week. There will be new options to professionally grow. Ensure you utilize them for good. Businessmen can be serious about the expansion of partnerships. You can also experiment with new strategies as they will prove to be successful.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

You are lucky to have prosperity this week. No major financial issue will trouble you and most past investments will contribute to the prosperity. This week is good to renovate the home or to buy a vehicle. Some Virgos will also find fortune by investing n real estate. A speculative business is a good option to invest but you need to learn about it to be successful.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

Your general health will be good throughout the week. However, office pressure will cause stress which may reflect on physical wellness. Minor fever or digestion issues may also happen but this will not be a serious problem. Minor Virgos may cause bruises while playing. A few Virgos will have oral health-related issues which also need to be checked.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

