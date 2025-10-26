Weekly Horoscope Aries, October 26- November 1, 2025: Financial windfall coming soon

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are a master sailor Have more communication in the relationship. Avoid risks in financial investments and overcome professional challenges. Both health & wealth are positive. Aries Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Ensure you maintain calmness in your romantic life. No professional challenge will affect your performance. Both health and wealth will be at your side this week.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

You will be happy to resolve the love issues this week. Minor turbulence may come up. However, things will be normal by the next week. New lovers may face issues related to egos. You should also be careful about the words you use while sitting together. Your parents will be supportive of the love affair, and some females will also take a call on the marriage. Those who are travelling should connect with their lover over the phone to express their feelings.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

Focus on the professional assignments. New responsibilities will test your mettle and will also bring in positive results. You may expect a hike in salary or a promotion. There can also be issues associated with egos at the workplace. You must be ready to settle an existing issue with the senior in the ream. Traders will have minor licensing issues with local authorities that need to be resolved amicably. Students will clear examinations this week.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in this week. This will help you meet the requirements without much trouble. You will buy a new property or sell one. The second part of the week is good to take a call on investments, including the stock market. Some females will also inherit a part of the property. Businessmen will be successful in signing new deals that may bring in good funds. All issues associated with partnerships will be resolved.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

You will be good in terms of health. However, it is good to keep a watch on the lifestyle. You may develop viral fever, sore throat, or digestive issues this week. Avoid office stress and ensure that you do not I to home. Children should be careful about cuts and bruises while playing. Seniors may require medical attention for bone-related issues, and you may also consult a doctor for skin allergies.

Aries Sign Attributes

Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient Symbol: Ram

Ram Element: Fire

Fire Body Part: Head

Head Sign Ruler: Mars

Mars Lucky Day: Tuesday

Tuesday Lucky Color: Red

Red Lucky Number: 5

5 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Aries, Libra Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)