Weekly Horoscope Cancer, 22-28 January 2023: An exciting week ahead

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Weekly Astrological Predictions says, a wonderful and exciting week awaits you, Cancer natives. Hopefully, you'll keep feeling great all through this week. Mental and physical ailments could be healed with the aid of music. Rather than worrying about immediate threats, you'll put your energy into building a nest egg for the future. Some lucky ones could see career advancement this week, but they shouldn't get their hopes up just yet. You may feel like giving up and frustrated by your lack of progress at times. Keep your wits about you if you want to get anywhere. This week, some couples are likely to deepen their romance while enjoying shared hobbies and interests. Students majoring in artsy fields have picked a good week to focus on their studies. They might be accepted to a prestigious university and recognized for their abilities. If you're serious about improving your health, you can recover from any condition you're currently dealing with. A visit to a relative's home is long overdue; doing so can prevent a rift from forming.

Cancer Finance This Week

Expect to see some progress in your financial situation this week. The stars are aligning in your favor, and you should be able to use that cash infusion to weather any storm. Businessmen may find a suitable place to set up their new establishment.

Cancer Family This Week

You and a sibling or other relative may see eye to eye on a major issue this week. Do your best to compromise and avoid starting fights at home. No matter how provoked you may feel, never displease your elders by being rude to visitors.

Cancer Career This Week

Cancerians should calmly keep working towards their goals without bragging about their abilities. Try to be more understanding when coworkers voice their opinions. You may pick up some useful information from them.

Cancer Health This Week

For your own long-term health, you should make regular exercise and healthy eating habits. If you've been dealing with health issues, this is a great week to establish some boundaries. The results will be beneficial to your health.

Cancer Love Life This Week

People who are single and looking for a relationship should have good luck meeting someone. Married couples may be able to find peace with one another. With the aid of your partner, you are able to satisfy all of your deepest desires.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Golden

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

