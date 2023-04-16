Weekly Horoscope Cancer, April 16-22,2023 predicts a potential week

Weekly astrological prediction says, your attitude is your weapon. Do not lose it.

Resolve romantic issues as you’ve got more roles to play this week. The workplace waits for your skills. A fortune may hit you and your health is good this week.

Your relationship may get approval from your parents. All challenges in the love life need to be addressed. Be professional at your job and a hike is possible. Financially you will be good and the week also promises a healthy life.

Gemini Love Horoscope Weekly

Differences of opinions may arise in a relationship but it is important to resolve every issue within no time. Do not let emotions go beyond control as once left, words cannot be taken back. This may lead to chaos in your love affair. Never say anything that may insult your lover. You may also get permission from your parents for marriage. And those who are single may be fortunate to meet someone special in the second half of the week.

Gemini Career Horoscope Weekly

Be realistic in your targets. Whenever the management demands specific tasks, you need to explain the possibilities and the problems. This will help you obtain your goals and also will become a reliable resource at the workplace. There can be attempts to tarnish your professional image but your work will speak for you. The first half of the week is not that positive. And you should avoid taking crucial decisions in the first half of the week. Job seekers will get interview calls and may also crack one to join a company with a handsome package.

Gemini Money Horoscope Weekly

This week, financially, you will be contented as a hike in salary is on the card. You may also receive good fortune as a family inheritance. Your sibling or a family member would be of great help in financial matters. As prosperity will be there in life, pay back the loan and all other dues to everyone. You can plan for a good investment, especially in stocks and property.

Gemini Health Horoscope Weekly

The weekend needs to be exclusively spared for the family to be mentally relaxed. Take a vacation to a hilltop or a beach town. This will keep you away from pressure. Some Gemini natives may struggle with breathing and you should consult a doctor. Avoid driving at a high speed, especially at night. Pregnant ladies need to be careful this week.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

