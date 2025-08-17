Weekly Horoscope Cancer, August 17-23, 2025: Good returns in business is likely

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are a torchbearer of change. Do not give up in the relationship, and ensure you also meet the professional expectations this week. Pay attention to the financial status and avoid trading. Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

You’ll experience a fabulous love life along with a busy but productive office life. Avoid major investments in the stock market. Minor health issues also exist.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

Do not let emotions go uncontrolled in the love affair. You should value the feelings of the lover, and the second part of the week is also good to reconnect with the ex-lover. You need to be careful while making statements, as some words can hurt the lover. This can also lead to turbulence. The first part of the week is good to propose, and if you have already found someone special, express your feelings to bring happiness to life.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

There can be accusations against you, sometimes severe ones, and you need to be ready to face them. If you’ve got creative ideas, launch them and you’ll see how successful they will become. Those who are into aviation, banking, healthcare, and media can expect a hike in salary. Lawyers and healthcare professionals will take up cases that attract public attention. Businessmen should be careful about new partnerships, and those who need to launch a new concept must wait.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

There can be issues related to payments, and some natives will also be involved in monetary arguments. You may also have to handle a legal issue involving a friend or relative that will require financial expenditure. It is also crucial to avoid large investments in the stock market, as the returns may not be positive. Some traders will have tax-related issues to settle.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

Minor medical issues may come up, and you should maintain a balanced office and personal life. You may develop a minor fever or digestive issues. You should also skip both tobacco and alcohol. Seniors should be careful about their diet and skip any food rich in oil and fat. Avoid late-night drives, especially on hilly terrains, as the horoscope predicts unpleasant events.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

