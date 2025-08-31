Weekly Horoscope Cancer, August 31-September 6, 2025: Money may flow in this week

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, every problem is an opportunity for you. Cancer Weekly Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Look for a happy love relationship. Prefer giving the best professional results at the workplace. Wealth comes in this week. No major health issues also exist.

Give the best moments to the lover to cherish. Consider spending more time at work. You are prosperous, and your health is also good.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

Be sensible while having discussions and provide personal space. You may surprise the lover with gifts. Avoid discussing old, unpleasant issues in the relationship, and do not open up the healed wounds. The second part of the week is auspicious to take a call on the marriage. Single females may receive proposals while attending a party or an official event this week. Married people should also avoid all sorts of romantic affairs outside the marriage, as this can seriously impact their married life.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

Minor hiccups will be there at office meetings, but your commitment will help you overcome them. If you have just joined an office, things may seem complicated this week. Jewelers, academicians, artisans, IT professionals, and business developers will have a good time, but be careful about the stiff competition around. If you are a businessman and have expansion plans, you need to be more careful with your goals. Some traders will develop issues with authorities and resolve them with immediate effect.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

Prosperity will be at your side, and this will help you make crucial monetary decisions. You will be able to buy a vehicle in the middle of the week, while the first half of the week is also good to buy a new house. Some females will settle monetary disputes with friends, and there can also be success in clearing all monetary dues. Businessmen will also raise funds through promoters for trade expansions.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

You should focus more on the lifestyle. Ensure there is proper exercise and cut down on fat and oil in the diet. Females will complain about digestive issues, and children may have a viral fever that will stop them from attending school. Pregnant females must also be careful to avoid adventure sports. This week is also a good time to give up both alcohol and tobacco.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

