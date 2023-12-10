Weekly Horoscope Cancer, Dec 10-16, 2023 predicts opportunities abroad

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Be accurate in decisions

Here are accurate weekly predictions for the week. A productive office & personal life exists ahead. Financially you are good but health needs extra attention.

Have a good romantic week where you spend some cherishing moments. Be careful while making crucial official decisions. However, all challenges will be resolved diplomatically. Financial prosperity is your companion but minor ailments are to be worried about.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

Be productive this week and avoid arguments of all sorts. Be practical in romance and also learn to be diplomatic in conversations. The lover may not be comfortable doing or hearing a few things and you need to be careful about this. It is also good to avoid digging into the past. Instead, live in the present to make the week fabulous in terms of love.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

You may make crucial professional decisions this week. Some professionals, especially those who are into IT, healthcare, finance, sales, and civil engineering may relocate abroad for job purposes. This week is good to switch the job and you can confidently put down the paper and update the resume on a job portal. Students trying for admission to a college abroad will have good news this week. Businessmen will sign new partnership deals which will bring in good results sooner.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

Financial success also brings in good opportunities to invest smartly. Take the help of a financial advisor for better money management. As more money reaches your account, you’ll be successful in replaying old debts and loans. Businessmen will see wealth flowing in and new partnerships will also bring in sufficient funds. Some Cancer natives will clear old dues and will also sell a property this week.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

Be careful of your health this week. Though the health horoscope predicts a good week, you may have mild infections including viral fever, pain in joints, and migraine. Those who have a history of cardiac issues will need to be careful. Stay away from junk food and aerated drinks. Instead include proteins and leafy vegetables in the diet. Health-conscious natives may continue with their healthy lifestyle.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

