Weekly Horoscope Cancer, December 28, 2025-January 3, 2026: Avoid being bossy and dictating things in your personal life
Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let the trust in you go wane
Look for a happy love relationship this week, which is also complemented by a productive professional life. Handle finance diligently and control the diet.
Talk with the lover to take a call on marriage. Consider spending more time at work. Be careful while handling wealth. Your health is good this week.
Cancer Love Horoscope This Week
Keep your love life free from egos and ensure your partner is in positive spirits. Stay away from tantrums and always give respect and space to your partner. Avoid being bossy and dictating things in your personal life. Those who are travelling must connect with their lover over the phone to express their feelings, as this can strengthen the bonding. Single females attending a party or event will invite proposals this week.
Cancer Career Horoscope This Week
Keep egos out of the office and take up crucial tasks that will also test your mettle. Do not let emotions rule you, and instead utilize your knowledge and experience in finalizing things at the office. Academicians, architects, designers, chefs, botanists, nurses, and copyeditors will have chances to switch jobs this week. Maintain a good rapport with clients, and this will help you in your performance. Businessmen may pick the last part of the week to launch a new business idea.
Cancer Money Horoscope This Week
Handle the financial affairs diplomatically, and keep a distance from property-related discussions within the family, as this may create a rift between your siblings. Seniors can consider dividing the wealth among the children. You may invest in a speculative business. Some natives will also be able to book tickets and make hotel reservations for foreign tours this week. Entrepreneurs will succeed in raising funds for trade expansions.
Cancer Health Horoscope This Week
Do not compromise on your health this week. Seniors need to be careful about medication and should not skip appointments with the doctor. Keep office stress out of personal life. Seniors should be careful while having breath-related issues. Pregnant females must be careful while riding a two-wheeler. Avoid lifting heavy objects in the second part of the week. You may also develop digestive issues.
Cancer Sign Attributes
- Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
- Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
- Symbol: Crab
- Element: Water
- Body Part: Stomach & Breast
- Sign Ruler: Moon
- Lucky Day: Monday
- Lucky Color: White
- Lucky Number: 2
- Lucky Stone: Pearl
Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
- Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Aries, Libra
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
