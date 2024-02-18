Weekly Horoscope Cancer, February 18-24, 2024 predicts minor ailments in seniors

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, show the potential this week Look for memorable moments in the love life. Avoid confrontations at office and focus on productivity. Handle wealth carefully while health is also normal. Weekly Horoscope Cancer, February 18-24, 2024: Spend money wisely while health is also good this week.

Explore the best in your romantic life. Challenges exist in office life but you will succeed in handling them. Spend money wisely while health is also good this week.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

Love unconditionally and this will reflect upon your relationship. The first part of the week is highly productive in terms of love. Express your feelings and do not get into arguments. Some unjustifiable comments can seriously impact the flow of love. You need to be patient while spending time with your lover and should also have control over your emotions. Some married couples may witness even separation which you need to avoid at any cost.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

You will see more opportunities to prove your mettle. The second part of the week is good for attending job interviews. Brush up your skills as interview calls will come as the week progresses. Some foreign clients will appreciate your performance and this will work out during appraisal discussions. If you are into business, this is the time to expand beyond horizons and invest in multiple ventures. The fortunate ones will also expand their business to foreign locations.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

Be careful while spending money this week. Despite the good income, minor troubles will erupt in the financial status as the week progresses. Some returns will not be as expected. The prosperity will help you buy a new vehicle or property in the first half of the week. However, stay away from the stock and trade business. Some seniors will also divide the property among the children this week.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

The general health will be good this week. However, some seniors may develop health problems associated with chest and lungs and this will need medical attention. Be careful while taking part in adventure sports including mountain biking and underwater activities. Starting the day with yoga and some light exercises in the morning would be very beneficial as it gives energy to the body and helps in keeping health problems at bay.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart