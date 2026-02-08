Weekly Horoscope Cancer, February 8-14, 2026: Expect a proposal in the second part of the week

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, keep troubles at bay Troubleshoot romance issues to make the love affair a pleasant one. Your commitment at work will bring out good results. Both wealth & health will give a good time. Cancer Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Settle love issues and ensure you give the best at the workplace. Both your health and wealth will be great this week.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week The love affair will be creative this week. You both may spend more time together and can take a call on marriage. Single natives can pick up the first part of the week to propose and receive a positive response. Married females may conceive, and single females can expect a proposal in the second part of the week. Keep egos out of the love affair and be a good listener. Some females will go back to their ex-lover, which will also have a serious impact on their life.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week Some new responsibilities will make your schedule tighter this week. Team leaders need to bring out new concepts, so their innovative ideas will be accepted by the management. Those who handle finance or profiles that manage funds will be targeted this week, and you should also be ready to invite controversy. This will be more visible in the lives of bankers, politicians, artists, business developers, architects, and legal professionals. Businessmen will have trouble related to policies, and they must settle the crisis immediately.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week Despite minor financial issues, the routine life will be unaffected. You may plan to buy a new property. It is also good to renovate the house or even settle a monetary issue with a friend. Professionals can expect a hike in salary. Businessmen can confidently sign new transactions that will bring in money for trade expansions.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week No major health issue will trouble you. However, it is good to be careful while driving at night, especially in hilly terrains. You may develop oral health issues. Children will also complain about pain in the elbows in the first part of the week. The natives may also suffer from viral fever, sore throat, or minor cuts. Those who want to quit smoking can pick this week, as this is a good time to stop tobacco consumption.

Cancer Sign Attributes Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)