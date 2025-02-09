Weekly Horoscope Cancer, February 9-15, 2025 predicts positive results

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, success is your companion Look for pleasant moments in the relationship. Take up new tasks at work that will permit you to prove your mettle. Keep your health in good shape this week. Cancer Weekly Horoscope February 9-15, 2025: Look for pleasant moments in the relationship.

Do not let the relationship go down and instead share pleasant moments. Handle the professional challenges to obtain the best results. There can be financial issues and you should avoid large-scale investments. Your health is also in good shape.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

Continue showing affection to the lover and you may also get it back. The second part of the week is auspicious to take a call on the relationship. Your parents will be supportive and some females will also get married. You may expect minor misunderstandings but it is good to settle them before things go out of control. Be creative in romance and also spend more time together. Single females may expect a proposal and you may also get a chance to rekindle an old love affair.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

Your commitment at work will bring positive results. Utilize the opportunities at work to gain an appraisal. Some professionals will travel for job reasons and perhaps to even places abroad. The commitment, discipline, and integrity are unmatched. Office politics should not impact the working nature and you should not hesitate to express your opinion at meetings. A new partnership will help an entrepreneur grow the business. Students need to put a little more effort into their studies.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

Financially you are not good this week. Though there will be a good income, you will also incur expenses. It is good to avoid large-scale investments, especially in the stock market. Some females will buy a new property while you will also require resolving a financial issue involving a relative. Businessmen should be highly careful about big investments. Some businessmen will be successful in raising funds through promoters.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

No major medical issues will be there. However, it is good to pay attention to the lifestyle. Wake up early and exercise before you start the day. If you make any travel plans, try to go out to places that would make you feel more relaxed and rejuvenated. Female natives need to be careful about pain in joints, breathing issues, and migraine.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)