Weekly Horoscope Cancer, July 16 -22, 2023 predicts higher studies for students

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, you love sailing while it storms at the sea

The love life will be intact and officially you will see chances to grow. There will be prosperity and the weekly horoscope also predicts good health for you.

Avoid all arguments in a relationship and treat your partner with affection. The challenges at the office will make you stronger. There will be prosperity in life and both mental and physical health would be good.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

Despite any challenges in the relationship, you will have a smooth and happy love life this week. Egos will cause minor cracks in the relationship and it is vital to keep your egos under wraps. Do not personally insult the partner and you should also not dig into the past. Ensure your lover has enough personal space in the relationship. If you have already found a partner, marriage is a possibility on the cards and you can confidently go ahead.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

As per the job horoscope, you have a great time this week. Those who have interviews lined up will get one sooner. Some of you may even get a government job. Businessmen will resolve pending business issues. Be sensible in official affairs and your discipline will benefit in handling crucial tasks on time. Some students will move abroad for higher studies. Creative persons will find success in different endeavors to earn a good income.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

Financially you are good this week. There will be no major financial expense. Though you have wealth, it is not the time to display it. Keep control over the expenditure. However, you can donate money to charity this week as well as provide financial assistance to a friend or sibling. This week is also good to invest in the stock market or speculative business. You may also start renovating the house or buy a new one.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

Senior Cancer natives need to be careful about medication and should not skip appointments with the doctor. You may have minor troubles related to vision and consulting a doctor will resolve this problem. Those who suffer from heart ailments need to be cautious and may require medical attention.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

