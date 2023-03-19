Weekly Horoscope Cancer, March 19-25 2023 predicts success in your career

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

The stars are aligned in favour of Geminis. Weekly astrological prediction says you may experience excellent family life and a sense of balance in your personal relationships. On the health front, taking care of your diet and incorporating yoga or other forms of physical activity into your routine will improve your well-being. Finances are fairly good, and opportunities for career advancement may arise. Be cautious in making big decisions, as the stars indicate a bit of unpredictability in the professional sphere. Your love life is also looking up, and you may find yourself experiencing a new level of connection and intimacy with your partner. Meanwhile, the property aspect is rather promising and opens up new opportunities for owning a house or land. Whether you book a tour or take a scenic drive to the countryside, you are sure to have a memorable time. Lastly, on the academic front, you may find yourself performing well on exams or receiving a scholarship or admission to a program of your choice.

Gemini Finance This Week

Financially, Gemini natives might have a fairly good week. However, be mindful of your spending habits and stick to a budget. This is a good time to focus on financial planning and securing your future.

Gemini Family This Week

Gemini natives' family life is expected to be shining brightly. Your relationships with loved ones will be filled with joy, love, and happiness. You'll feel supported and appreciated by your family, and they'll be there for you when you need them.

Gemini Career This Week

In terms of your career, you may experience some setbacks or challenges. Don't get discouraged, though. Stay focused and work hard, and you'll overcome any obstacles that come your way. Remember, setbacks are opportunities to grow and learn.

Gemini Health This Week

Gemini natives' health may be in good place. You should feel energized and refreshed, and any health concerns you had previously should be resolved. Focus on maintaining a healthy diet and incorporating physical activity into your routine to keep this positive trend going.

Gemini Love Life This Week

Your romantic life is also fairly good this week. You'll feel a strong connection with your significant other. Disagreements from the past should be resolved. If you're single, now is a good time to put yourself out there and meet new people.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

