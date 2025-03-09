Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Weekly Horoscope Cancer, March 9-15, 2025 predicts new job interviews

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 09, 2025 04:03 AM IST

Cancer Weekly Horoscope Today, Mar 9-15, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. The second part of the week is auspicious to attend new job interviews.

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Be cool even in tense hours

Take care of troubles to spend more time with the lover. Overcome the professional challenges for a better career. Ensure you handle wealth diligently this week.

Cancer Weekly Horoscope, March 9-15, 2025: Ensure you handle wealth diligently this week.
Cancer Weekly Horoscope, March 9-15, 2025: Ensure you handle wealth diligently this week.

Handle all love-related issues with a sensitive mood. Your professional life will be busy and highly packed. Financially you are good and your health will also give you many positive moments.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

Be careful to keep the love affair intact and ensure you keep the lover in good spirits. Those who are traveling should connect over the phone to express their feelings. Express your feelings without hesitation and since the stars of romance are brighter this week, your proposal will be accepted. You may introduce the lover to the parents to get their approval. Some females will find the love affair toxic and will come out of it. The second part of the week is also good to discuss marriage with parents.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

Your professional attitude will work out and you will also be good to take on new responsibilities. You will impress the clients with communication and those who are into business development will require bringing out innovative strategies. Some auto experts will get a raise in salary and designation. The second part of the week is also auspicious to attend new job interviews. Some professionals will travel this week while your decision-making power will be tested.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

No serious financial issues will impact routine life. This will help you make crucial financial decisions. A bank loan will be approved. Those who are keen to invest in the stock market and speculative business can attempt the fortune as they are promised good future returns. Businessmen will see opportunities to make new contracts and this also promises unhindered inflow of wealth. The last part of the week is also good for buying property.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

You are healthy. You will also get relief from minor ailments. Females may have cough-related troubles while male natives should be careful about minor driving accidents. If you make any travel plans, ensure the first-aid box is with you. Make exercise a part of the routine. While driving, keep the speed under the limit and always wear the seat belt.

Cancer Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
  • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
  • Symbol: Crab
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
  • Sign Ruler: Moon
  • Lucky Day: Monday
  • Lucky Color: White
  • Lucky Number: 2
  • Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On