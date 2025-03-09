Weekly Horoscope Cancer, March 9-15, 2025 predicts new job interviews

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Be cool even in tense hours Take care of troubles to spend more time with the lover. Overcome the professional challenges for a better career. Ensure you handle wealth diligently this week. Cancer Weekly Horoscope, March 9-15, 2025: Ensure you handle wealth diligently this week.

Handle all love-related issues with a sensitive mood. Your professional life will be busy and highly packed. Financially you are good and your health will also give you many positive moments.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

Be careful to keep the love affair intact and ensure you keep the lover in good spirits. Those who are traveling should connect over the phone to express their feelings. Express your feelings without hesitation and since the stars of romance are brighter this week, your proposal will be accepted. You may introduce the lover to the parents to get their approval. Some females will find the love affair toxic and will come out of it. The second part of the week is also good to discuss marriage with parents.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

Your professional attitude will work out and you will also be good to take on new responsibilities. You will impress the clients with communication and those who are into business development will require bringing out innovative strategies. Some auto experts will get a raise in salary and designation. The second part of the week is also auspicious to attend new job interviews. Some professionals will travel this week while your decision-making power will be tested.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

No serious financial issues will impact routine life. This will help you make crucial financial decisions. A bank loan will be approved. Those who are keen to invest in the stock market and speculative business can attempt the fortune as they are promised good future returns. Businessmen will see opportunities to make new contracts and this also promises unhindered inflow of wealth. The last part of the week is also good for buying property.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

You are healthy. You will also get relief from minor ailments. Females may have cough-related troubles while male natives should be careful about minor driving accidents. If you make any travel plans, ensure the first-aid box is with you. Make exercise a part of the routine. While driving, keep the speed under the limit and always wear the seat belt.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

