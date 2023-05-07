Weekly Horoscope Cancer, May 7-13, 2023 predicts a financial upswing

Weekly horoscope prediction says, get Ready to Tap Into Your Powerful Core This Week, Cancers!

This week is all about empowering yourself, Cancer. You will be required to tap into your inner strength to solve any problem that arises in your life.

﻿While you are often looked up to for being very kind and considerate, don’t let others’ impressions of you limit what you are capable of. Focus on creating something great from your situation by exercising your wisdom and intuition. With your deep insight, you will find answers and move forward to a better place.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week:

Love is all about investing and putting your faith into something great. However, Cancers this week will be met with some roadblocks, testing the strength of their bonds. There will be lots of communication, or a lack thereof, testing patience. While this may be a challenging time, it is not a sign of love lost but of a much-needed step forward to see a higher potential in relationships. There will be better understanding when both sides embrace their vulnerability and try to reach a common ground.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week:

Cancers, this is a time for bold moves! This is the time to give a nudge to the ambitions that you have put aside. There is also a possibility of being overwhelmed by how much is required from you but with your mental and physical energy, you will be able to tackle any problem. Give yourself a reward every time you achieve your target, so that you stay motivated and work with greater dedication.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week:

This week, be aware of financial dealings and ensure that they go through all the necessary steps. Impulse purchases should be kept to a minimum. You are likely to gain a good insight into your savings and financial positions so this is the time to give yourself a check and see how far you have come and also to where you would like to be. There could be an opportunity for increased financial gain this week if you take a leap of faith and back your instincts.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week:

Your health this week is connected to how relaxed your body and mind are. Be gentle on yourself and accept the pace of things. Start engaging in practices that help you be centered such as deep breathing or mindfulness. It is okay to give yourself a break from intense physical activities and practice some yoga or tai chi. It’s a good idea to get out of the house for some fresh air and take a few days off for yourself.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

