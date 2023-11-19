Weekly Horoscope Cancer, November 19-25, 2023 predicts romance will bloom

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, great things wait for you this week!

Know what waits for you at your job. Tips to enhance the love life & health are discussed.

Have a romantic week by staying happy in love. Though clashes may impact productivity at the office, do not leave confidence. No serious medical problems will trouble you this week. You will also see wealth from different sources.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

Have some fabulous moments to cherish this week. A vacation is a good way to connect with the lover. While spending time, appreciate each other in the achievements and avoid unpleasant discussions. Be a good listener and also suggest solutions for the problems. You can be caring and this will make the love affair more romantic. Pregnancy is in the cards and hence, the unmarried couple needs to be cautious and for married people, this will be good news.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

Be productive at work this week. New responsibilities come to you as the management trusts your caliber. Office politics may play spoilsport in the second half of the week. Ensure you have enough ideas and concepts to impress the management at team meetings. Avoid getting victimized this week. You will also find new business opportunities. As per the weekly horoscope, this week is the right time to start new business partnerships. There can also be situations where you will receive accolades from foreign clients.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

You are financially good and this allows you to fulfill long-pending dreams. You may buy jewelry and also plan a vacation abroad. Some Cancer natives will buy a house or vehicle in the first half of the week. Consider smart investments to augment your wealth this week. A speculative business is a good option to invest but you need to learn about it to be successful.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

You are good in terms of health. No major illness will trouble you. Start exercising and those who are already in fitness training need to continue on the track. Avoid drinking cold drinks and alcoholic beverages to stay healthy. While traveling far away, especially on vacation, ensure you have the medicine box within reach.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

