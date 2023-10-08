Weekly Horoscope Cancer, October 8-14, 2023 predicts good inflow of money

21st June to 22nd July Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, success is what you aim at Have a happy love life this week, free from troubles. Resolve every professional challenge to ensure career growth. Both health and wealth will also be in good condition. Weekly Horoscope Cancer, October 8 to 14, 2023.: Resolve every professional challenge to ensure career growth.

Go back to the old relationship which will brighten up the life. Minor challenges would disrupt the day at the office but you’ll resolve them. Make smart financial decisions and enjoy good health.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

Handle all crises in the relationship with a positive attitude. You’ll see positive changes happening around you. Give an ear to the partner and stay away from confrontation and arguments as the week is good to convert a romantic relationship to a married life. You both may be mature enough to resolve your issues in no time. Single Cancer natives will be fortunate to meet someone special. You may propose in the second half of the day and the response will be positive.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

Some Cancer natives will not be happy at the workplace. Office politics can be a major reason and you need to learn to overcome it with the performance. Those who are into sales and marketing will need to sweat a lot to meet the targets. Brush up your knowledge as you may receive interview calls in the second half of the week. Students who plan to move abroad for higher studies will receive positive news.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

Though sources of income will be high, the returns may not be that high. Expect ups and downs in financial life and it is crucial to have control of over the expenses this week. Though traders and entrepreneurs will be fortunate to find additional funds from promoters, think deeply about business expansions. Make a plan B or save for the rainy days. You may consider investment in the stock market but mutual funds are safer.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

It is good to do a complete body check this week. Stay away from stress and the chances of mental anguish are high. Some Cancer natives will have hypertension and may also develop cholesterol-related issues in the first half of the week. While maintaining a healthy diet, you are also advised to stay away from a sedentary lifestyle.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

