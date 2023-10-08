All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 8, 2023

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Overdoing the exercise bit on the health front may overstrain you. You may get into two minds regarding a journey. A family elder may keep you occupied in the evening. Those freelancing are likely to find good paying projects. A financial issue will be satisfactorily solved. A property deal may move at a slower pace than expected. A neighbour may extend a helping hand for a domestic chore without your asking.

Love Focus: You are likely to love all the attention on the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Good health is yours for the asking, as you remain regular in your routine. A family youngster may become a source of great joy for you. A pilgrimage may materialise for some. Learn to live with them and remain happy. Good financial management is the need of the hour, if you want money to multiply. Do not make commitments that you cannot deliver. A decision regarding property will be to your liking.

Love Focus: Romance may have to be kept on the backburner, as other issues take priority.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Red

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You may need the advice of someone clued up financially to stabilize your monetary front. Property held by you is likely to give good returns. Someone who is keen to travel with you may rope you in for a trip. Be gentle in all your interactions. It is time to freshen up skills in your resume to progress in your career. Joint family issues should be sorted with patience and concern. You may resolve to avoid excesses in the interest of your health.

Love Focus: Romance may take a backseat today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Green

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

You will need to be smart to cut short office today! Delays may mar a journey undertaken by you. A new exercise routine may be adopted by some on the health front. There is much happening on the family front and you will be a part of each and every event! Good news on property front is possible. You may get apprehensive regarding someone's intentions. Your financial well being will be looked after by your investments.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails throughout the day.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Purple

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Spouse may not want to be disturbed today, so keep your distance. This is an excellent day for those waiting for their wish to get fulfilled. An excellent opportunity comes your way that spells big money. Business may entail a lot of travel. Those planning a sabbatical from work are likely to find some good options. House construction is likely to be completed without any delays.

Love Focus: You want to share much on the romantic front, but may not get the opportunity to do so.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Money invested in some lucrative schemes may start giving good returns. You may get the opportunity of visiting a distant relative soon and have a fun time. An impending journey may have to be postponed at the last moment. Good rent for a property is foreseen for those letting it out. You are likely to excel on the academic front. Avoid involving yourself in the pressure situations at work that do not benefit you anyhow.

Love Focus: Nearness to someone at work may turn into a budding romance.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Family life will be the most fulfilling. Enjoying your heart out on a vacation may become a reality soon. A financial boon is around the corner for some. Much fun is waiting to happen on the social front, so go for it. Some of you may have to work from home regarding an important project. A health regimen followed by some is likely to keep them in fine fettle. Getting a lucrative offer on a property is possible.

Love Focus: A relationship with someone you have a soft corner for may turn more than platonic.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Golden

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

The day augurs well for those appearing for job interviews. Be careful of what you invest in. An out-of-town trip may be planned. Booking a new property is indicated. Thumping success can be expected by some on the academic front. Socially, you may be much in demand. The family will be supportive of your ideas and extend all the necessary help.

Love Focus: The lover may not agree with your thoughts and may ask for some space.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Family and friends will help you achieve what you have set out for today. Those planning to switch careers may seek guidance from their professional mentors today. Some of you are likely to become the proud owners of a landed property. Those sitting for a competition can find the going tough. You may have some good investment choices for making money grow. A short vacation is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Those craving for love will get lucky and can expect a satisfying time.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Your travel stars seem strong and may take you out of town on a vacation. Selling or buying property is on the cards. A skill enhancement course is likely to help you upgrade yourself on the career front. Those awaiting exam results can expect to do well. Your views about someone may change on the family front following a conversation. Capital needed for a venture may take some more time to materialise.

Love Focus: You are likely to make a perfect setting for romance to sprout and take root!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Property gives good returns. Some students need to be careful on the academic front. Think twice before going in for a heavy investment, as money once invested may not be returned till maturity. Your helping hand at home will be much appreciated. Visiting a fun place is on the cards today and promises much enjoyment. A big achievement on the professional front is on the cards and promises to get you on to the forefront.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts may keep you mentally engaged today, so plan out something special with lover.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

A family friend is likely to make the day exciting for you. You may need to prevent a source of extra income from drying up. A property matter hanging fire for long is likely to get resolved without much compromising. Those wanting to study abroad or out of town will find the family supportive. A health initiative will be in your favour. Chance of a business tour abroad cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: A suitable match for the eligible is likely to be found soon.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Orange

